UAE: Do you have 'tech neck'? How to prevent chronic neck, back pain from using screens

With a daily routine that increasingly revolved around screens–whether at work, home, or on the go–persistent neck pain began to trouble Yasmin Mohamed, a 32-year-old marketing professional.

Frustrated with her discomfort, Yasmin sought to improve her situation by investing in ergonomic furniture. “I thought that would solve my problems, but the pain lingered,” she explained. Seeking help, she turned to healthcare professionals for guidance.

“I never thought my phone and laptop could lead to such discomfort,” she shared. Her experience is becoming increasingly common, as many individuals are facing increased neck problems known as "tech neck" or "text neck."

Patients suffering from tech neck often report persistent neck and upper back pain, restricted motion, headaches, and even tingling sensations in the arms.

Expert insights

Rajbir Kaur, a physiotherapist specialising in musculoskeletal and sports rehabilitation at Fisio, a specialised wellness & physiotherapy clinic in Dubai, explained that tech neck is “an overuse condition where the neck is bent forward or downward for long periods while looking at a smartphone or other device.”

She further noted that the human head weighs about 10-12 pounds (4.5kg to 5.4kg), and each 15-degree tilt forward doubles the strain on the neck. “Over time, this can also affect the lower back, leading to stiffness and pain throughout the spine. Many of our patients with tech neck also suffer from lower back pain,” she added.

Rajbir Kaur. Photo: Supplied

The issue is not limited to office workers; it extends to various professions, including individuals involved in healthcare and manual labour. “Workers in these fields often experience neck strain from repetitive motions or poor posture,” Rajbir noted. “Manual labourers may strain their necks from repeated motions or poor positions while lifting heavy machinery. Drivers, too, are at high risk of developing neck pain from prolonged sitting and poor posture,” Rajbir noted.

Long-term effects and surgical options

Dr Ruhil Badiani, a family physician at Cornerstone Clinic, stressed the long-term effects of untreated tech neck. He explained that poor posture puts excessive strain on the neck, potentially leading to serious issues like disc bulging or arthritis. “Chronic neck pain can interfere with sleep, leading to fatigue and cognitive issues. Over time, untreated tech neck can lower your quality of life by limiting physical activity and worsening other musculoskeletal problems,” he said.

Dr Ruhil Badiani. Photo: Supplied

In severe cases where tech neck causes structural issues, such as bulging discs or nerve compression, surgery may be necessary. Common procedures include discectomy, which removes part of a bulging disc to relieve pressure on nerves, and cervical fusion, which involves joining two or more vertebrae together for stability. “Surgery is usually a last resort, considered only after other treatments like physical therapy and lifestyle changes haven’t worked.” Prevention As awareness of tech neck grows, more individuals are seeking chiropractic care. Anisha Joshi, an award-winning osteopath, highlighted that the increase in patients is largely due to the public's growing understanding of poor posture’s consequences. “The rise of remote work and digital reliance after Covid has brought more attention to postural issues, especially as people notice discomfort from their home office setups,” she explained. Anisha Joshi. Photo: Supplied To help prevent tech neck, Anisha recommends several practical strategies: Chin tucks: Sit or stand upright. Gently pull your chin back, as if you’re making a double chin, and hold for 5 seconds. This aligns the neck and strengthens the muscles that support your head. Repeat 10 times.

Shoulder blade squeezes: Sit up straight and squeeze your shoulder blades together for 5 seconds, then release. This strengthens upper back muscles and helps counteract slouching. Repeat 10 times.

Posture tips: Keep your screen at eye level, relax your shoulders, and ensure your feet are flat on the floor. Take breaks every 30 minutes to stretch and reset your posture.