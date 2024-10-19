UAE doctors warn eye infections may lead to permanent vision loss

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

A 54-year old UAE resident nearly went blind recently following a severe corneal infection that worsened post-eye surgery. The surgery involved the implantation of intra-corneal rings, which are usually used to improve vision for some patients, as the cornea may start to bulge forward sometime after certain types of eye surgery. Despite receiving topical medications, including antibiotics, the infection persisted, and her vision deteriorated. She then sought treatment at another hospital.

Dr Borja Salvador, consultant ophthalmologist at Barraquer Eye Hospital in Dubai, who looked after the patient told Khaleej Times: “She was experiencing pain; there was redness in one of her eyes, and a large white spot on the infected cornea. Her vision was severely impaired.”

“To prevent further vision loss, the infected ring was surgically removed, and the cornea was thoroughly washed with antibiotics,” said Dr Salvador, adding: “Two weeks later, the woman received an additional antibiotic injection directly into the cornea. Over several weeks of close monitoring, the infection cleared completely, leaving only a tiny scar that did not significantly impact the patient’s vision.

“It was a complex and critical case where the patient was close to blindness. With timely intervention, including removing the infected corneal ring and using intensive antibiotic treatment, we were able to save her vision,” said Dr Salvador.

Don’t self-diagnose

Dr Prem Tanwar, specialist ophthalmologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, cautioned: “If you suspect an eye infection, seeing an eye doctor immediately is essential. Self-diagnosing can lead to delayed treatment and, in rare cases, may threaten your vision.”

Dr Tanwar noted: “Delayed treatment allows the infection to spread, leading to more severe inflammation, potential damage to deeper eye structures, and an increased risk of permanent vision loss.”

“Common signs of an eye infection include redness in the eyes, eye pain or discomfort, discharge from the eye, excessive tearing or watery eyes, dryness in the eyes, sensitivity to light, swelling of the eyelids, puffiness around the eyes, itching or irritation, and blurry vision,” he added.

Don’t delay treatment

Dr Marta Calatayud, consultant ophthalmologist at Barraquer Eye Hospital, also explained how delaying treatment can cause severe outcomes.

“For example, untreated bacterial keratitis can lead to corneal ulcers, resulting in blindness,” she noted, adding: “Even with treatment, some infections can cause permanent damage, mainly if they are severe or delayed. Conditions like keratitis, conjunctivitis, and endophthalmitis can affect vision if not controlled promptly.”

Dr Marta Calatayud Dr Calatayud noted regular eye checkups help detect problems early, even before symptoms appear. "Early diagnosis of conditions like glaucoma or macular degeneration can prevent or slow the progression of vision loss. Eye exams also help identify underlying health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure that can impact vision," she added. She further stressed the importance of early detection and treatment of eye infections to prevent complications, including severe damage and permanent vision loss. She also urged people to get medical help if they notice sudden vision changes. According to Dr Calatayud, cataracts typically develop after 50-55 years, while glaucoma can be detected at any age, highlighting the importance of regular eye checkups. Age-related macular degeneration is a leading cause of legal blindness in those over 65, and diabetic retinopathy often occurs in patients with poor metabolic control. Common age-related eye problems are cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. "If not managed early, these conditions can lead to vision impairment or blindness," Calatayud underscored, reiterating: "Timely treatment is crucial to prevent further eye damage."