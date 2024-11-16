UAE doctors warn against self-medication as some residents suffer from allergies, infections during winter

​​​UAE residents always welcome the onset of cool winter months, but there are some who suffer from seasonal ailments like allergies and infections.

One of them is Nada, a 34-year old Dubai resident who exercises regularly. She enjoys running outdoors and practising outdoor sports in her yard. However, during winter, she struggles to maintain her exercise routine because the cold air irritates her nose, leading to a runny nose and constant sneezing after her workouts. After seeking medical advice, she learned that she suffers from allergies and was prescribed an antihistamine.

Nada suffers from allergic rhinitis, which refers to inflammation of the nasal passages. This inflammation results in irritation and increased mucus production. Symptoms often include a runny nose, sneezing, and nasal congestion. Rhinitis can arise from various causes, including allergies, infections, or irritants.

In another case, Mohammed, a 35-year-old IT professional with long-term nasal allergies, was diagnosed with chronic allergic rhinitis. He discovered a house dust mite allergy following a thorough examination and skin prick test. Mohammed felt better after employing allergen avoidance strategies and using nasal corticosteroids. Additionally, he underwent oral immunotherapy, significantly improving his sleep quality and overall function.

Dr Unni Krishnan, specialist ENT at International Modern Hospital in Dubai, said there are individuals who experience sneezing and a runny nose, triggered by sudden temperature changes.

Dr Unni Krishnan

“These occasional symptoms may not require medical attention unless they become chronic,” he added, noting that “untreated rhinitis poses risks, such as sinusitis, chronic ear infections, poor sleep quality due to nasal obstruction, and decreased focus and productivity due to persistent symptoms.”

Symptoms often include frequent sneezing, a stuffy or runny nose, post-nasal drip, itchy eyes, throat irritation, and headaches due to sinus pressure.

Allergy caused by weather change

Dr Dimitre Christoph, consultant Otolaryngology (ENT) at Saudi German Hospital Dubai, explained that vasomotor rhinitis, an allergy caused by the weather, is associated with changes in temperature or humidity.

Dr Dimitre Christoph

There is also allergic rhinitis, which is triggered by allergens like pollen, dust, or pet dander. Non-allergic rhinitis is caused by irritants such as smoke or pollution. Infectious rhinitis is typically linked to viral infections like the common cold.

“The causes of rhinitis vary by type, generally including allergens, irritants, viruses, and weather changes,” he said, noting: “Precautions must be taken when exercising outdoors during winter. Individuals should dress in layers to regulate body temperature; cover their nose and mouth with a scarf to warm the inhaled air; warm up properly before exercising in the cold; and stay hydrated, as winter air can dehydrate.”

Treating rhinitis

Dr Afzal Vattai Purath, an ENT specialist at Zulekha Hospital in Dubai, said treatment for rhinitis varies by type. He enumerated: "Allergic rhinitis may require long-term antihistamines, while decongestants should be used sparingly to prevent rebound congestion. Corticosteroid sprays are effective for both allergic and some non-allergic rhinitis, with options available for long-term management. Avoiding known triggers and using saline nasal sprays can also help reduce secondary infections and clear nasal secretions. For bacterial infections like sinusitis, antibiotics may be necessary." Dr Purath emphasised "diagnosis typically involves a thorough medical history and physical examination, which may be supplemented by diagnostic tools such as influenza tests, allergy tests (serum and skin prick tests), and imaging studies like CT scans, especially in chronic or recurrent cases that suggest complications like a deviated septum or nasal polyps." Dr Purath also brought the importance of distinguishing rhinitis from flu. He explained: "While rhinitis primarily affects the nasal passages, the flu impacts the entire body and typically manifests with symptoms like fever and fatigue." He cautioned self-medicating with nasal sprays may not adequately address flu symptoms. He also warned against prolonged use of decongestant sprays that can lead to rebound congestion, resulting in rhinitis medicamentosa, which is a challenging condition to treat. "Overusing nasal sprays without proper diagnosis can exacerbate nasal congestion due to rebound effects. Consulting a healthcare professional is crucial for accurate treatment," he underscored.