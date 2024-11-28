UAE: Doctors see surge in respiratory infections as seasonal shift triggers flu, asthma cases

With the seasonal shift in the UAE, healthcare providers have noticed a rise in patient visits. Some individuals have presented influenza-like symptoms, and a few need urgent medical attention due to respiratory difficulties.

The seasonal shift typically brings about a surge in viral infections, particularly during the cooler months. Medical experts noted that transitions between seasons often pose health risks, including those triggered by temperature fluctuations, allergens, and viral infections.

Dr Nagwa Khalil Akasha, specialist internal medicine and endocrinologist, International Modern Hospital Dubai, said, “We have observed a rise in respiratory infections over the past few weeks, coinciding with the seasonal spike in respiratory viruses. Clinics and hospitals across the UAE are reporting a 20–25 per cent increase in patient footfall related to respiratory complaints compared to the previous month. This trend is typical during this time of the year as viral infections like influenza, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), and other respiratory pathogens thrive in cooler weather and crowded indoor environments.

“Flu-like symptoms have increased by 30 per cent compared to last month. Emergency visits for respiratory distress, especially among children under five and adults over 60, have risen by 15–20 per cent. Cases of influenza confirmed through lab testing are up by 40 per cent compared to October,” she added.

The most common complaints include persistent cough and congestion, fever, headache, runny nose, body aches, cough, sore throat, fatigue, difficulty breathing, and chest pain.

Dr Mohammed Harriss, specialist pulmonology, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais, said, “Compared to last month, we’ve seen a 20-30 per cent increase in cases, with a significant rise in ‘viral-induced wheezing in children’ and exacerbations of asthma and COPD in adults.”

Unclean home nebulisers

Meanwhile, doctors also warn that sterilising home nebulisers is crucial to prevent bacterial and fungal infections.

“Using unclean nebulisers can introduce harmful microorganisms into the respiratory system, leading to infections such as pneumonia or exacerbations of underlying conditions like asthma. Sharing components of nebulisers, such as masks and circuits, among family members is not recommended. When a patient uses a home nebuliser in a room at home, it is recommended that they not be exposed to other family members,” he added.

Moreover, the dry, dusty environment often irritates the airways, making individuals more susceptible to viral infections such as the flu.

Dr Kinan Alkeshk, Master's Degree in Pulmonary Medicine, specialisation, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, said, “There is a significant increase in the number of cases of upper and lower respiratory infections this month compared to last month. Most infections are caused by respiratory viruses, especially the influenza virus, and to a lesser extent caused by bacteria of various types, including Mycoplasma (bacteria or germs), which is relatively common nowadays.”

Use masks if necessary Doctors are also urging people to take the seasonal influenza shot and wear masks, especially in crowded areas or places where infected people may be present. “Individuals with low immunity, such as the elderly and cancer patients, must use masks.” Sharing advice to prevent the spread of respiratory infections, she added, “Keep personal good hygiene in general, wash hands well and frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Vaccinations are necessary, especially for influenza, pneumonia, and RSV. Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing to prevent the spread of infection. Good ventilation and expose your home to sunlight. Strengthen your immune system through balanced nutrition, good sleep, regular exercise, and avoid smoking,” added Alkeshk. ALSO READ: 'UAE gave me a lifeline': Palestinian, Ukrainian students grateful for chance to become doctors amid wars back home UAE: How doctors are using AI to help treat patients UAE doctor shares how awareness, premarital screening helped bring down thalassemia rates