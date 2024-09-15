UAE doctors say regular eye screenings essential for children for early detection, treatment of 'lazy eye'

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 8:45 AM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 8:46 AM

Doctors in the UAE are cautioning parents to get regular eye screenings done for their children particularly in the first few years of their life. This plays a crucial role in identifying and treating the ‘lazy eye’ condition before it causes irreversible damage.

This condition is medically referred to as Amblyopia, in which the eye cannot see properly, even with the use of correction glasses, according to medics.

At Rokers Vision Lab at NYU Abu Dhabi, researchers study how the brain processes visual perception, particularly motion and depth.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Their work enhances the understanding of brain functions, and sensory processing, and contributes to the treatment of visual conditions such as amblyopia.

According to the official NYUAD website: “[The research] helps uncover the function and underlying architecture of the brain’s visual system, provides us with a model by which to understand sensory processing in general, and contributes to the treatment of perceptual impairments such as amblyopia (lazy eye).”

Meanwhile, healthcare professionals in the country stressed that the 'lazy eye' condition usually affects one eye (unilateral) but can sometimes impact both eyes (bilateral) in more severe cases.

Dr Wissam Charafeddin, consulting ophthalmologist at Novomed, said: “It is estimated that amblyopia affects around 2-3 per cent of children worldwide. In the UAE, this figure is likely comparable, as the condition is common globally. Therefore, it’s crucial for parents to take their children for regular eye exams, particularly if they notice any of these symptoms. Early detection can significantly improve outcomes.”

He added: “Amblyopia is most effectively treated if caught early, preferably before the age of 7. Treatment becomes more challenging as the child grows older, but even older children can benefit from therapy in some cases.”

Identifying lazy eye syndrome

Doctors emphasised parents can identify lazy eye syndrome by observing several key signs including frequent squinting or the consistent favouring of one eye, which may suggest a vision issue.

Signs could also include persistent headache and eye strain, especially, after performing tasks that require visual effort, such as reading for long periods.

Dr Mohamed Wassfi, consultant ophthalmologist at Thumbay University Hospital, said: “Additionally, drooping of the eyelid can be a cause of visual problems in the eye. Children with amblyopia might also struggle with depth perception, having difficulty judging distances or catching a ball. Misalignment of the eyes, or strabismus, (when the eyes do not align properly which causes one eye to turn in a different direction from the other) can also be associated with this condition.”