UAE: Children with chronic illnesses perform Haj, visit Disneyland in Make-A-Wish initiative

Photo: WAM

Children struggling with chronic illnesses were able to travel abroad through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The foundation announced that as part of its aim to bring happiness to these children and put smiles on their faces, it has fulfilled the wishes of 26 children from the beginning of 2024 till the end of September.

Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, confirmed the profound impact that realising these wishes can have on children facing serious health challenges.

The children's travel wishes varied, including three wishes for performing Umrah, one for performing Hajj, eight to visit Disneyland in Paris, five to visit Disneyland in Orlando, and one each for travelling to Disneyland in Tokyo, visiting Paris, London, Switzerland, Thailand, Egypt, Dallas in America, Aqaba in Jordan, and Mauritius.

"For children who struggle with chronic illnesses, the opportunity to see the world and explore new cultures, in addition to the spirituality of fulfilling wishes for Hajj and Umrah, and experiencing joy away from their daily routines, is not just a trip; it is a life-changing experience. It gives them the strength, hope, and emotional resilience they need to continue their fight. We are committed to fulfilling these wishes because we understand the difference it makes," he explained.