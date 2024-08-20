UAE: Cancer among younger residents on the rise, say doctors

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Cancer among younger residents is on the rise in the UAE, doctors have said.

According to Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, president of the Emirates Oncology Society, there has been an increase in the number of cases in both Gen X and millennials.

Prof. Al Shamsi’s comments are in line with the recent research by Lancet Public Health, which reveals that Gen X and millennials are more likely to be diagnosed with 17 types of cancers as compared to their older generations. The study reveals that all 17 types of cancers are linked to obesity and physical inactivity.

“In the UAE, 25.4 percent of all cancer cases are diagnosed in patients younger than 40 years. This trend is consistent across both genders and includes both Emirati and non-Emirati patients,” said Prof. Al Shamsi, who is also the CEO, of Burjeel Cancer Institute in Abu Dhabi.

Doctors pointed out that colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer among both genders in the UAE and most common cancer in men and the third most common in women. “Colorectal cancer is increasingly diagnosed in patients under 40, with 15.4 percent of cases in this age group. Breast cancer also shows a higher incidence in younger women, with 20.7 percent of cases diagnosed before age 40. These trends are likely influenced by the UAE’s relatively young demographic and lifestyle factors,” said Dr Tarek Al Khouri, specialist in medical oncology at Thumbay Advanced Cancer Centre.

The study by Lancet Public Health reveals that cancer rates for 17 of the 34 most common cancers are rising among younger generations in the world. Kidney, pancreatic, and small intestine cancers are two to three times more prevalent among millennial men and women compared to older generations. Although the risk of developing cancer is increasing, mortality rates for most cancers have stabilised or declined among younger people.

Shift in body weight

Doctors attribute this shift to changes in diet, lifestyle, and environmental factors. “Many people today are more likely to be overweight or obese, which is connected to higher risks for cancers like those of the colon, kidney, and liver. This increase in obesity began around the late 1970s and has impacted younger generations more than older ones. Lifestyle changes also play a role,” said Dr Al Khouri.

'Obesity increases chances of cancer'

Obesity and physical inactivity are strongly linked to an increased risk of several types of cancer. “Excess fat can lead to higher levels of certain hormones and other factors that promote cancer growth. This is particularly concerning for cancers such as those of the colon, kidney, and liver. Additionally, physical inactivity raises cancer risk, while regular physical activity helps control body weight, regulate hormone levels, and reduce inflammation,” added Dr Al Khouri.

