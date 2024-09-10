UAE: 'Barking' cough, wheezing; is your child suffering from croup?

Founder of Lara Active on the future of modest fashion
Doctors in the UAE are noticing a surge in Croup cases with young patients entering facilities complaining of a 'barking' cough.
Medics explained Croup, also known as croupy cough, is a type of respiratory infection that is usually caused by a virus. The infection leads to swelling inside the trachea, which interferes with normal breathing and produces the classic symptoms of “barking or brassy” cough.
Dr Ignatiius Edwin D’souza, consultant paediatrician and chair of paediatrics and neonatology at Thumbay University Hospital, said, “Croup is an acute upper respiratory condition commonly caused by viral infections, affecting young children. It involves inflammation of the upper airways, specifically the larynx and trachea, and is also known as laryngotracheitis; in severe cases, it is referred to as laryngotracheobronchitis.”
He added, “Typically, it begins at night, and because the characteristic barking cough and stridor which is a high-pitched wheezing sound during inhalation and can sound alarming. Parents often become concerned and seek emergency care.”
However, healthcare professionals also highlighted upon examination in the emergency department, children with croup generally appear active and playful, and they usually maintain normal oxygen saturation levels. But those with more severe symptoms need careful monitoring to ensure recovery.
Medics emphasised it is less common in children over six years of age and occurs usually between September to March.
Dr Rain Sim (Dr Nurain Sim), Consultant Paediatrician, International modern hospital Dubai, said, “When your child gets a viral infection, inflammation can cause swelling of the lining inside the tube in your throat. The narrowing can cause your child to have a bark-like cough when your child breathes in. This is more pronounced when they cry or get upset. They can also have fever, runny nose, and ear pain. It will still be infectious if they have fever.”
Healthcare professionals also emphasised that as the season changes, it's important for people to take care of their health.
Dr Hassan Said Othman Badr, Consultant Paediatrics at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, said, “Advent of autumn means cooler night time temperatures, and combined with the start of the school year, it contributes to a rising incidence of croup.”
Shedding light on the reasons, Badr explained 'Parainfluenza virus', which is the most common cause of croup, has no vaccination yet.
He highlighted that though the influenza vaccine is not specifically designed to prevent croup, it can play a role in mitigating the overall severity of respiratory infections.
“Influenza vaccines help reduce the croup caused by influenza viruses. Therefore, preventive measures are recommended,” he added.
Majority of children get better in two to seven days with over-the-counter symptom management.
“Patients can take paracetamol or ibuprofen for fever or pain, take plenty of fluids, and focus on mashed foods/smoothies. Honey is soothing and a natural anti-inflammatory (only for a child over 12 months) and use of numbing/soothing throat spray or lozenges can ease symptoms,” said Badr.
Notably, they reiterate implementing simple hygiene practices can help reduce the risk of severe illness.
D’souza said, “Regular handwashing, avoiding close contact with individuals who have respiratory infections, or those who smoke, and maintaining good overall hygiene are essential practices to minimise the spread of viruses that cause croup. Additionally, ensuring that children receive routine vaccinations, including the flu vaccine, may indirectly contribute to reducing the incidence and severity of illnesses that can lead to croup.”
