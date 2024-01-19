UAE: Awareness drive on vaccine targets young women

ADPHC, Abu Dhabi, HPV vaccine, cervical cancer

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 8:40 PM

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has launched a campaign to spread awareness about the importance of HPV vaccine.

In a social media post, the centre said, this month, the aim is to raise awareness about how women can protect themselves from human papillomavirus (HPV). The virus is the common cause of cervical cancer.

ADPHC urged young women in the age group of 13-26 years to take the vaccine a few years before marriage.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Recently, the centre conducted the comprehensive health screening (IFHAS) to raise awareness about the importance of early screening to detect chances of cervical cancer. As part of marking cervical cancer awareness month, the centre has also conducted workshops in schools.