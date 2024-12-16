UAE: Basic insurance plan for workers in the Northern Emirates starts from Dh320

The UAE has announced a basic health insurance package for private sector employees and domestic workers in the Northern Emirates, starting from as low as Dh320 per year.

Under the basic insurance package, there will be no waiting period for workers suffering from chronic illnesses. It covers individuals aged 1 to 64, while those over this age must complete a medical disclosure form and attach recent medical reports.

The health insurance scheme will extend coverage to private sector workers in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah starting from January 1, 2025. The system is already mandatory in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

