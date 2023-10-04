UAE: Abu Dhabi’s cancer care centre receives prestigious JCI accreditation

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 2:42 PM

The Fatima bint Mubarak Center, a standalone and dedicated facility for cancer care at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), has received the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) three-year accreditation.

JCI accreditation is the gold standard for quality of care and patient safety in the global healthcare community. CCAD, part of the M42 network, received this accreditation last year making it the third consecutive time since 2016.

The Fatima bint Mubarak Centre, a state-of-the-art facility, provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world-class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer sub-specialties and programmes.

Getting the JCI recognition within the first year of operation strengthens the facility’s position as the benchmark for excellence and world-class care. It reinforces the centre’s commitment to excellence in healthcare and elevates its status as a pioneer in cutting-edge cancer care in the UAE and wider region.

“This accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our multidisciplinary teams and their steadfast focus on providing the best possible care to our patients – from day one. Being recognised by the world’s preeminent international accreditation body further cements our position as a healthcare leader providing world-class care closer to home,” said Dr Stephen Grobmyer, institute chair of the oncology institute at CCAD.

Dr Stephen Grobmyer.

Earlier this year, the centre also received the LEED Gold from the US Green Building Council, a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

As part of its commitment to transform cancer care in the UAE, the centre has invested heavily in research, innovation, and the latest medical technology. With cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment options such as Ethos adaptive radiotherapy, radioembolisation – Tare-Y90 therapy, and chemotherapy robot, and a team of world-renowned multidisciplinary experts, the centre continues to advance in becoming the best oncology facility in the region.

