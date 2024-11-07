UAE: 9-year-old suffers sudden cardiac arrest, 'brought back to life' from critical condition

Karim and his parents with the medical team at RAK Hospital. Photo: Supplied

Nine-year-old Karim Fadi Adwan had just returned home after playing a football match when he suddenly felt a pain in his chest. Minutes later, he collapsed and became unresponsive. His family rushed him to RAK Hospital, where doctors discovered that the little boy had experienced a sudden cardiac arrest — a rare occurrence among children.

According to his doctor, Karim was “brought back to life from that life-threatening situation” after about an hour of intensive efforts.

Dr Ahmed Ateek, consultant and head of department – Paediatrician, RAK Hospital, said: “Karim was in a critical condition. The lack of oxygen and perfusion to the brain led to a deep coma.”

At the emergency department, Karim was unresponsive, not breathing, and did not have a pulse. The hospital immediately announced a 'Code Blue' — its alert for medical emergencies.

Rajeev Saraswat, specialist anesthesiologist, said: “Our dedicated team, including anesthesiologists, paediatricians and nurses, sprang into action, initiating cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as per protocol. Over the course of nearly an hour, we worked tirelessly, using DC shocks and adhering to PALS (Paediatric Advanced life Support) guidelines.

“Miraculously, … we finally received a response on the monitor, marking the beginning of Karim's recovery journey.”

Karim’s father, Fadi Mohammad, said the boy is now in the rehabilitation phase and has returned to school. “He is eager to resume playing football with his friends. We remain hopeful for his continued recovery.”

As the family rushed the boy to the hospital, Fadi had performed chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Had the father not done this, Karim would have ended up with motor and cognitive disabilities, according to Dr Ateek.

Respiratory support, aftercare

Dr Magdy Thakeb, consultant and head of department, ENT, performed a procedure called tracheostomy on Karim. “This involves creating an opening in the neck to facilitate breathing when the upper airway is compromised or when prolonged ventilation support is needed. After the initial resuscitation efforts and stabilization in the intensive care unit, Karim required ongoing respiratory support to ensure adequate oxygenation. The tracheostomy provided a more secure airway, allowing for better management of his breathing needs without the risks associated with prolonged endotracheal intubation.”

Aftercare involved consultations with specialists in neurology, neurosurgery, urology, and otolaryngology.

As his condition improved, he was then transferred to a paediatric hospital in Dubai for an advanced ablation procedure aimed at correcting the electrical disturbances that led to his cardiac arrest. Following that, he received rehabilitation services from a team of physiotherapists, and occupational and speech therapists.

His doctors are thankful that Karim did not suffer significant brain damage despite requiring CPR for an extended period.

Dr Ateek urged parents to never ignore symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, fainting, and unexplained fatigue. These warning signs can indicate serious underlying heart issues that may lead to sudden cardiac arrest. "Early detection is crucial. If your child experiences any of these symptoms, especially during physical activity, please seek medical attention promptly." Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director of RAK Hospital, stated, "The resuscitation and stabilization phase of Karim's treatment was undoubtedly the most challenging aspect of his care … Seeing him now, back in school and playing with his friends, is truly the ultimate reward for our efforts."