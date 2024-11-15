'Diabetes is reversible': How UAE residents can prevent disease by testing, tracking

Sixty-seven percent of UAE residents aged between 36 and 60 are pre-diabetic, according to the data revealed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and private healthcare partners during the conclusion of their nationwide diabetes screening campaign.

The campaign results also revealed that 24 per cent of residents aged 18 to 35 are pre-diabetic, while 9 per cent of the population over 60 is also in the pre-diabetic stage. Surprisingly, 64 per cent of those diagnosed as pre-diabetic were not overweight, indicating that even those who appear physically fit might be at risk.

“We launched this initiative to safeguard the health of UAE residents. It's not just about screening and leaving people, but about continuous follow-ups and lifestyle advice,” said Dr Buthaina Bin Belaila, head of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Department.

“Our goal is to have all health entities adopt this programme in their facilities for individuals aged 18 and above. Diabetes is reversible, and we aim to prevent it by encouraging early screenings, even for those under 30,” added Dr Belaila.

How it was done

The data on pre-diabetes prevalence in the UAE was unveiled during a special event organised by MoHAP at Zabeel Park. The statistics were revealed through a drone show set against the iconic backdrop of the Dubai Frame in a unique and captivating display.

The extensive screening campaign, which initially aimed to test 5,000 people over 100 days in October 2023, surpassed all expectations by screening 12,877 individuals. The success of this initiative led to a larger goal of screening 100,000 residents within a year. This target was also exceeded, as over 150,000 people were screened this year.

The ministry used HbA1c tests, which measure average blood glucose levels over three months, to determine whether individuals were pre-diabetic. Those found to be at risk were given advice on modifying their lifestyle and were retested after three months. Further follow-up tests were conducted at six-month intervals to track progress.

Data collected after three months showed that 31.7 per cent of individuals reverted to normal blood sugar levels, while 64.6 per cent remained pre-diabetic, and 3.7 per cent progressed to diabetes. After six months, the number of individuals who reversed their pre-diabetic condition rose to 37.5 per cent, while 59 per cent remained pre-diabetic, and 3.5 per cent had developed diabetes.

"The fact that many individuals have reverted to a normal state after being identified as pre-diabetic proves that diabetes can be reversed and prevented," said Dr Belaila. "We strongly advise people not to wait until they turn 30 to get screened. Our data clearly shows that a significant number of individuals aged 18 to 35 are already in a pre-diabetic state, which highlights the importance of early detection and intervention." Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector at MoHAP, praised the collaborative effort by saying: "It's an honour to celebrate this exceptional achievement in the UAE's healthcare sector. Thanks to the support of our leadership and the efforts of our partners, we have conducted more than 150,000 tests in just one year. This is not just a number but a reflection of the tireless work of our teams." Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri The screening programme followed a holistic approach. "We didn't just conduct simple fingerprint tests," said Sarrah Barakat, Government and Public Affairs Director at Merck Gulf, one of the campaign's partners. "We provided people with immediate diagnostic results, lifestyle advice, and clinical interventions. Those who followed the advice showed significant improvement, with many reverting to normal blood sugar levels. The follow-up tests helped keep people motivated and on track." As the UAE continues its fight against diabetes, officials are encouraging residents, especially younger adults, to undergo early screening and take proactive measures to prevent the onset of the disease.