Mounjaro safety, side effects: 3 things to know about this new weight loss drug

Indulge in tailored staycation, dining, and spa escapes
Mounjaro injection, also known as Tirzepatide, is an FDA-approved prescription medication that has been making waves in the medical community for its effectiveness in managing Type 2 diabetes. This injectable drug is specifically designed to improve blood sugar (glucose) levels through weight loss, in combination with exercise and diet. Here, we highlight three key facts about Mounjaro that make it a noteworthy option for those battling Type 2 diabetes.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
1. Dual mechanism: Weight loss and blood sugar control
Mounjaro works by tackling two critical aspects of Type 2 diabetes management: weight loss and blood sugar control. The medication helps the body release insulin when blood sugar levels are high, removes excess glucose from the bloodstream, and prevents the liver from producing too much glucose. Additionally, it reduces appetite and slows down the rate at which food leaves the stomach, contributing to weight loss. This dual mechanism makes Mounjaro particularly effective in managing the condition, as excess body weight is a significant risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.
2. Easy-to-use injection pen
The Mounjaro injection is designed for ease of use, which can significantly enhance patient compliance and outcomes. It comes in a single-dose pen that requires no mixing, making the injection process straightforward and accessible. Patients or caregivers can administer the injection in the stomach, thighs, or the back of the upper arms. The process involves simply pulling off the base cap, placing the base flat on the skin, unlocking and pressing the button, and holding it for up to 10 seconds. The pen is designed to click twice, indicating the start and completion of the injection, ensuring that the full dose is delivered accurately.
3. Effective in reducing complications of Type 2 diabetes
Managing Type 2 diabetes effectively is crucial to preventing complications that can affect the nervous, immune, and circulatory systems. By helping patients achieve and maintain better blood sugar levels, Mounjaro can reduce the risk of cardiometabolic problems, which are common in individuals with Type 2 diabetes. Clinical reviews have shown that losing at least 5 per cent of total body weight can significantly improve blood sugar control, and Mounjaro facilitates this weight loss. Thus, the medication not only enhances overall health but also plays a vital role in managing and mitigating the long-term risks associated with Type 2 diabetes.
Mounjaro injection should only be used by those battling excessive obesity. Once prescribed, it is easy to use and effective in reducing the complications associated with diabetes. However, Mounjaro comes with a set of common side effects. Here are some of them, as listed by King's College Hospital London, Dubai:
As per a report on the hospital's website, there is no known cure for Type 2 Diabetes, making it a lifelong disease. But with certain drugs, and key lifestyle changes, the condition can be managed. Consult your Endocrinologist/Diabetologist and discuss what's next for you in your journey to tackle Type 2 Diabetes and achieve your target blood sugar levels.
ALSO READ:
Indulge in tailored staycation, dining, and spa escapes
The new scribble-friendly tablet is pure value for money
Karin Belbeisi and Christina Rach tell City Times what it took to make their sporting dream come true
Dr Sheen Gurrib rejected a linear career for a more creative pursuit — content creation
Twenty four-year-old Dubai resident Aanya Arora co-created a sustainable solution for managing construction waste that is now one of the final contenders for the prestigious Terra Carta Design Lab grant
In certain online spaces, namely TikTok, discussions are ongoing about the failure of many fans to understand what a given show or movie is really about
Ryan and Joanna Ramos believe the UAE is the perfect place to realise their dreams
From board game cafés to classic LEGO builds, adults in the city are embracing game nights as a fun and nostalgic way to connect and unwind