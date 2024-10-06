Pink cyclists to ride across the UAE to raise awareness for breast cancer

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM

More than 150 cyclists — women and men — in pink kits will hit the UAE roads this month for the second edition of ‘Pink Tour’, a community initiative to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and screening for breast cancer.

The bike tour was launched in 2023 as a one-day event by Los Habibis – a Dubai-based grassroots cycling collective – for Pink Caravan, an initiative by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) focused on breast cancer awareness and early detection.

This year, the tour has expanded into a three-day event, taking place on October 13, 19, and 26. Cyclists will pass through Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Dubai. Each ride will feature a participants’ village at the starting point, offering support, refreshments, and an opportunity for cyclists to learn more about the community initiatives of FOCP.

Robert Resto, the founder of Los Habibis, said that the decision to expand the Pink Tour this year came after the overwhelming response to the first edition, with even more cyclists eager to participate.

“We started with 60 cyclists last year, but as we planned this year’s event, we were amazed by the number of people from the community who wanted to join,” said Resto.

Cyclists for the Pink Tour were chosen through a registration process, with participation limited to intermediate and advanced riders capable of covering the distances. The event will be led by professional cyclists and supported by police escorts, ambulances, and a technical team to ensure safety for participants.

“We also wanted to widen the reach of our awareness campaign, which is why we’re now covering four emirates. It’s incredible to see how this has grown. We have cyclists as young as 12 dedicating their weekends to highlight a cause that impacts so many lives in the UAE," Resto added.

Sharing personal stories

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide, including in the UAE. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, it accounts for 21 per cent of all diagnosed cancers.

This pervasive impact resonates deeply within the cycling community, as many participants in the tour shared personal stories of family members and friends who have been affected by the disease.

Among them is Bissan AbuZainab, a first-time participant in the Pink Tour. She spoke candidly about how breast cancer has personally touched her life, revealing that her mother was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, alongside another family member.

"It's crucial for women to be reminded annually of the importance of regular check-ups to prevent further complications. The Pink Tour has the potential to raise awareness, particularly among the younger generation, about the importance of taking care of their health and staying informed on the evolving treatment options available," said the 34-year-old interior designer who started cycling with the Los Habibis cycling community in 2023.

Martin Nikolenko, one of the youngest riders on the tour, also has a family friend recovering from breast cancer.

"It’s always heartbreaking when someone close to you is diagnosed with cancer. Initiatives like the Pink Tour are vital for spreading awareness about early diagnosis and prevention,” noted the 12-year old cyclist who took up the sport four years ago with aspirations of becoming a professional athlete.

Martin found last year’s ride immensely rewarding and is thrilled to participate again with more cyclists. “Last year, we rode to Global Village and paraded through it. I’m excited to visit new places and grateful to be able to contribute to this important cause at my age."

Martin Nikolenko (right) during last year's Pink Tour

Addressing misconceptions

Dubai resident Vanda Zebrakova, who participated in the first Pink Tour and is returning this year, said that seeing cyclists riding in pink across the city sparked honest conversations and helped address misconceptions about breast cancer.

"As women, it’s essential to be part of initiatives like this to reduce the stigma surrounding the disease. The visibility educates more people and emphasises the importance of early diagnosis,” said the 35-year-old sports educator.