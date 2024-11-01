NMC Healthcare offers 50% discount on prostate screening and ultrasound throughout November

The recent initiative emphasises early detection and proactive prostate health management

In recognition of Men’s Health Awareness Month, or 'Movember', NMC Healthcare is offering a 50 per cent discount on Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening and ultrasound services for men aged 40 and above, throughout the month of November. Through this initiative, NMC aims to raise awareness about prostate cancer and empower men to take control of their health through early detection and prevention.

From November 1-30, men aged 40 and above can receive:

50% discount on PSA screening and ultrasound which can indicate potential prostate issues.

Complimentary consultation with an NMC physician: to review the results, discuss next steps, and address any concerns.





"We are proud to support Movember and contribute to the global effort to raise awareness about men’s health issues," said Dr Zaka ullah Khan, chief clinical officer of NMC Healthcare. "Early detection of prostate cancer is essential for improving outcomes. We encourage men over 40 to take advantage of this opportunity and prioritise their health."

To take advantage of this offer, appointments may be booked at www.nmc.ae or by calling any of the following NMC hospitals: