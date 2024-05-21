New orally-administered pill to help lose 13% weight in 12 weeks

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 10:24 PM

We could soon be looking at a revolutionary new path to weight loss: a pill that is administered orally. The drug by pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is called amycretin and an early stage clinical trial showed that participants lost 13 per cent of their weight while on it for over 12 weeks.

A second, larger phase two trial is planned for later this year with the results expected in early 2026, the company revealed.

Amycretin targets the GLP-1 hormone and stimulates the hormone amylin, which regulates hunger.

Novo Nordisk hosted an international briefing on Tuesday, May 21, at its Dubai One Central office to discuss the current drugs in the pipeline focusing on industry leading innovations and treatments particularly in diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity management.

Hazem Aly, CMR Director – Novo Nordisk Pharma Gulf, said on the sidelines of the event in an interview with Khaleej Times: “The level of awareness about obesity is increasing day by day across the globe, and also in the UAE, which is a very good thing. And people are taking it as a serious situation. Many, many governments and societies are taking this chronic disease as a serious one, considering its repercussions, its complications and association or other co-morbidities. And this is a good thing, of course, because it helps at the end of the day, the patient's community and the economy.”

Aly went on to explain the importance of competent health care. “It's very important when you're dealing with a disease, taking medications to manage your case… to come back to the healthcare professional, to guide you on the proper management and utilisation of your medication. Even if you're facing different types of side effects that might happen.