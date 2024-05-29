Haj 2024: UAE authority revises vaccination rules for pilgrims

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:27 PM Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:41 PM

The UAE Health Ministry has revised the vaccination rules for Haj pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia. Authorities now urged travellers to receive flu vaccines and all mandatory vaccinations at least 15 days prior to departure, extending the previous deadline from 10 days.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has called on all pilgrims to get the required basic doses minimum 15 days before travel to ensure the vaccine's effectiveness and provide sufficient immunity for prevention.

The health ministry has also urged pilgrims to ensure their jabs are registered on the international vaccination card by accredited health centres and to follow all instructions and precautions before and during travel.

It is mandatory to take all required doses of vaccination, especially influenza, and to follow all instructions and precautions before UAE pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Haj rituals.