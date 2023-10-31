Dubai to host alternative medicines conference next year

The conference is set to explore ancient remedies and cutting-edge holistic therapies and will be held at the World Trade Centre from January 13 to 15, 2024

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 9:19 PM

Unlocking the secrets of holistic healing, Dubai will be hosting an alternative medicines conference in a bid to revolutionise the world of wellness and healing. The conference is set to explore ancient remedies and cutting-edge holistic therapies, which will be held at the World Trade Centre from January 13 to 15, 2024.

Themed as ‘Non-communicable chronic diseases prevention and management through Ayush’, the event will focus on the healing and wellness therapy of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy.

Practitioners, policymakers, industrialists, researchers, and students across the world will be attending the second edition of the conference.

It will be organised by Science India Forum with the support of Ministry of AYUSH, Govt of India, under the patronage of Ministry of Ayush, New Delhi and Consulate General of India, Dubai. International bodies like World Ayurveda Foundation (WAF), Global Homeopathic Foundation (GHF), Emirates Ayurveda Graduates Association (EAGA), and several other AYUSH organizations from America, Australia, the Far East, Middle East, and Africa will be a part of the conference.

Based on the theme of the conference, it is a very relevant subject in the present context. Non-communicable diseases are a diverse group of chronic diseases and are defined as diseases of long duration and generally slow progression and they are the major cause of adult mortality and morbidity worldwide.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) or chronic diseases of lifestyle (CDL) are the results of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioural factors Ayush systems can play an important role in preventing and combating NCDs it offers various methods to cure and prevent Non-communicable diseases (NCD's) by following lifestyle modification and dietetics, medications, and therapies.

The conference aims to bring to light Ayush as an authentic and reliable healthcare system for Non-Communicable Chronic Diseases. The conference shall have 74 invited talks, 250 oral presentations, and 200 posters on the above theme. The Conference will be attended by 1200 plus delegates of Ayush systems from more than 35 countries.

The exhibition will showcase Ayush Pharma, FMCG products, and Ayush service providers, educational institutions, research organisations, organic products, Ayush equipment, and Ayush systems will be organised during this occasion which will be open to the public free of cost on all three days.

