Dubai: Stay healthy in a way that feels right for you, says athleisure brand founder

For Dubai resident Parvathy Achyuth, the journey to finding balance in life has been guided by a simple but profound mantra: “Stay healthy in a way that feels right for you.” It's a philosophy shaped by personal experience, and it has become the foundation of how she lives and leads her life.

Parvathy's story begins with a deep personal realisation. "I gained weight for my marriage, wanting to match my husband's build," she recalls. "But soon, I became overly focused on losing it. Even though I dropped to 48 kilograms, I realized it’s not about how others see us — it’s about understanding and honouring our own body's needs." It was through this process of self-reflection that Parvathy learned the true value of health and happiness, rooted not in societal expectations but in a lifestyle that feels right for the individual.

Now 31, Parvathy believes that health is a personal journey. “Instead of blindly following trends, it’s crucial to create a lifestyle that reflects your own values and needs,” she says. This insight became the driving force behind her decision to launch her athleisure brand, Zaecy.

Born in India, Parvathy spent much of her childhood in the UAE before returning to India for her education and to pursue her passion for dance. She first arrived in Dubai in 2005 and continued to visit throughout her schooling years. After getting married, she found herself back in the UAE, where her husband had lived since the age of two. “While India is my motherland, the UAE is my homeland, my ‘karmabhumi,’” Parvathy shares. “Destiny keeps bringing me back here, and I’m so grateful for the bond I share with this beautiful country.”

Launching a business in the UAE, however, was uncharted territory for Parvathy. "I always thought I’d start a business after 40, once I had more experience and financial stability," she admits. But life, she says, has a way of guiding us toward our true path. For Parvathy, the challenges of entrepreneurship have only strengthened her resolve. “We’ve faced many hurdles, but I’ve always embraced them as opportunities to learn and grow. Confidence, patience and a willingness to learn are key. Mistakes are part of the journey, but what matters is analysing them, understanding where we went wrong, and being cautious as we move forward."

Through Zaecy, Parvathy is committed to creating garments that marry fashion with functionality without compromising comfort. "At Zaecy, our top priority is understanding our customers' needs and finding practical solutions," she explains. "For instance, many women experience bloating, so we've designed leggings that provide belly support while still offering comfort and stretch. Small details, like adding pockets to men's tank tops, are aimed at making life easier for our customers."