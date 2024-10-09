Dubai: Sick building syndrome? Residents seek high air quality to avoid headaches, breathing issues

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Headaches, sore throats, itchy eyes, breathing difficulties, and skin rashes - all these can be caused by poor indoor air quality. As awareness of 'Sick Building Syndrome' (SBS) grows, there is an increased focus on the quality of indoor environments by residents, investors, and building managers. Real estate market experts say this focus on well-being and the shift toward healthier buildings is becoming a standard expectation rather than a luxury.

Commercial real estate agent Ahmed Yassin emphasised that this is about more than aesthetics. "As awareness of SBS grows, the demand for properties that promote well-being is becoming a necessity," he told Khaleej Times. "Investors are increasingly focused on buildings that support a healthy living environment."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sick Building Syndrome, which manifests as symptoms like headaches, fatigue, and respiratory issues, has served as a critical wake-up call for the industry. The urgency for healthier buildings becomes undeniable as more employees in workplaces and residents become exposed to health problems associated with poor indoor air quality.

Khalid Salah, Senior Team Leader of Operations at Taqeef, highlights the critical role HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems play in indoor air quality. "Sick Building Syndrome is a condition where occupants experience health issues linked to their indoor environment, without a specific identifiable cause," Salah explained.

Khalid Salah. Photo: Supplied

He pointed out that poor HVAC design or maintenance can significantly contribute to SBS. "Inadequate ventilation, dirty air filters, and mould growth in HVAC systems can all lead to serious air quality problems," he noted.

How to combat SBS?

To combat SBS, Salah emphasised the importance of proper HVAC maintenance. "Regular inspections, filter replacements, and moisture management are vital steps that can prevent indoor air contamination," he advised. "Upgrading to advanced HVAC systems with better filtration and control technologies is crucial for improving air quality and minimising health risks."

In the UAE, government initiatives have begun to address these challenges. Regulatory frameworks and guidelines have been established to enhance indoor air quality standards, ensuring that new and existing buildings meet stringent health requirements.

“With a climate that often necessitates the heavy use of air conditioning and ventilation systems, ensuring high IAQ has become a priority for the country’s building and health authorities,” Salah added. “Dubai Municipality has introduced specific indoor air quality standards under its Green Building Regulations, mandating minimum ventilation rates and pollutant control measures.”

Ibrahim Imam. Photo: Supplied

To address this problem, Ibrahim Imam, Co-Founder and Group Co-CEO at PlanRadar, a digital platform that facilitates construction and property management, shared a similar perspective on tackling SBS.

Do regular maintenance "Building owners must prioritise regular maintenance and inspections of HVAC systems and ventilation," Imam asserted. He notes that monitoring CO2 levels is essential, as elevated levels can impair cognitive function and overall air quality. "Given that people spend over 90 per cent of their time indoors, addressing these issues is more important than ever." Imam further suggested that occupants should actively report any symptoms related to SBS. "Documenting symptoms and reporting them to building management is essential," he advised. "Using digital platforms like PlanRadar can streamline this process, ensuring timely communication and resolution of air quality issues." He emphasised that engaging occupants in this dialogue fosters a collaborative approach to maintaining healthy indoor environments. "When residents are informed and proactive about their well-being, it not only enhances their living conditions but also helps building owners maintain property value and tenant satisfaction." ALSO READ: UAE residents grapple with mould in homes as firms report up to 70% rise in inquiries over summer UAE doctors warn gut issues linked to Parkinson’s Disease, new study confirms Will Dubai rents drop in 2025 as city gets 100,000 new villas, apartments?