Dubai invites medical professionals to volunteer at Gaza field hospital

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has invited licensed medical professionals to volunteer at the field hospital established by the UAE in the Gaza Strip. The field hospital is part of the 'Gallant Knight 3' campaign, launched by the Emirates to provide support to the Palestinian community in Gaza.
Earlier, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had directed that volunteering opportunities be made available for doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and for volunteers registered with the Emirates Red Crescent and other humanitarian and charitable entities in the UAE.
The DHA shared a link on X (formerly Twitter) where medical professionals could provide the necessary details. The private data required to register includes:
On November 5, the UAE President ordered the Ministry of Defence to initiate 'Gallant Knight 3', a humanitarian operation to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
So far, sixteen planes carrying supplies and equipment to support the construction of a field hospital has been dispatched. The aircraft flew out of Abu Dhabi for Arish in northern Egypt for the 150-bed facility. The hospital's facilities will include anaesthetics and surgery, gynaecology and intensive care units "catering to both children and adults", WAM said.
Health facilities in Gaza are overwhelmed, and medical stocks are in short supply as hospitals and health care are increasingly targeted by attacks, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza since the Hamas attack on Oct 7 has killed more than 10,800 Palestinians — nearly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. More than 2,300 others are believed to have been buried by strikes that in some cases have demolished entire city blocks.
