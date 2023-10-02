Dubai: Authority inspects private school clinics in emirate

Dubai: From baking for David Beckham to British Royals; celeb cakemaker Mich Turner shares her 'mantra'
Clinics in private schools are being inspected to ensure their readiness to deal with emergencies and compliance with regulations. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) carried out the field visits with a team of officials and specialists in coordination with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
The comprehensive inspections at the start of the 2023-2024 academic year considered all aspects of the school clinics, including the ratio of doctors and nurses to students, as well as essential first-aid supplies.
The team of inspectors also verified the presence of necessary equipment such as automatic external defibrillators, blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, diagnostic equipment, and oxygen cylinders. Additionally, they checked for the periodic maintenance of medical devices and equipment, along with assessing the overall safety of the health clinics and their surrounding environment.
Faris Al Mazmi, Director of the Clinical Audit and Control Department at DHA’s Health Regulation Sector, said that DHA has put in place comprehensive regulations and requirements for clinics in private schools to ensure the health and safety of pupils.
Al Mazmi emphasised that these field visits were carried out in cooperation with specialised inspection teams and school administrations. He said the goal was to consistently ensure medical preparedness, particularly for handling emergencies that necessitate immediate intervention on school premises.
According to him, the DHA wants to ensure that the medical clinics in private schools provide the highest level of medical services.
