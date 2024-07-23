Dubai: 45-year-old expat beats cancer without undergoing chemotherapy

Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:19 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:20 PM

A 45-year-old Filipina expat in Dubai was able to overcome breast cancer without having to undergo chemotherapy. Instead, she took the leap of faith and tried alternative treatments.

Rowena Alcaide Vasquez was first diagnosed with the big C in 2020 and at that time, she had her left breast removed. Despite the initial success, she started experiencing recurring symptoms in 2023 — signalling that the cancer was back.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When she went to an oncologist at Zulekha Hospital Dubai, Vasquez clearly said she didn't want to go through chemotherapy.

Vasquez sought alternative treatment options instead of undergoing chemotherapy option.

“I haven’t undergone chemo earlier nor I wanted to, based on what I had seen in movies and documentaries. I have also heard about the pain and side effects the treatment causes on one’s body. So, I requested my doctors for alternative treatment,” said Vasquez.

“I was facing respiratory crisis and my health was declining, so I wasn't comfortable with the idea of taking traditional chemotherapy,” she added.

Cancer's return

After a two-year gap in follow-up checks, Vasquez arrived at the emergency room with excruciating pain in her left chest and axilla, alongside uncontrolled hypertension and respiratory distress.

“The medical teams stabilised her condition with intensive care, hydration, and oxygen therapy," said Dr Anwar Sami Mohsin Ali, oncologist at the hospital.

An immediate biopsy revealed a sizeable 7-by-7cm mass confirmed to be cancerous, he said.

"Further investigations revealed development of secondary malignant growths in the lungs, lymph nodes, and bones — presenting a critical scenario,” added Dr Ali.

Novel treatment

With Vasquez giving consent to a novel treament approach, the doctors introduced biological targeted therapy (involving medicines like CDK 4/6 inhibitor Abemaciclib), combined with hormonal therapies Letrozole and Goserelin and the bone support agent Zometa.

“After just three treatment cycles, Vasquez’s respiratory function normalised, the pain subsided, and the axillary mass reduced by over 50 percent,” said Dr Ali.

“By the fifth cycle, bone pain had completely subsided, and the local mass nearly disappeared, marking a significant turnaround in her condition.”

Vasquez is now cancer-free.

“Over the course of treatment, I am very satisfied that the doctor explained the details to me and respected my decision to take this treatment," she said.