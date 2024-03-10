DHA launches Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme

The DHA programme plans to train 1,000 specialised medical and nursing professionals by the end of the current year. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 6:16 PM

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Sunday launched the ‘Dubai Disaster Medicine Programme’, an initiative aimed at enhancing the city's healthcare readiness during emergencies.

The programme aims to raise the city's medical response capacity during disasters, emergencies and crises through a unified and internationally accredited approach aligned with the practices of leading global institutions.

The launch of the programme follows its accreditation by the European Centre for Disaster Medicine and the American College of Surgeons, among other accrediting bodies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This initiative is designed to support and enhance the healthcare sector's capabilities and to ensure the highest preparedness to address any health crises or disasters. Additionally, it seeks to bolster Dubai's resilience index and cultivate a culture of crisis and disaster management within the community.

Developed in collaboration with the UAE’s Medical Preparedness and Response Programme, Jaheziya, the new programme also aims to standardise disaster medicine training and consolidate reliable information sources.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA, highlighted Dubai's goal to set global benchmarks in healthcare excellence. “With its state-of-the-art medical facilities, advanced technologies, smart solutions, and highly skilled workforce, Dubai aims to maintain the highest levels of public health security.” Al Ketbi highlighted that DHA remains committed to working diligently to ensure the sustainability of the city's healthcare security.

Designed in response to global health challenges, which require strategies to rapidly and effectively manage crises and emergent health issues, the programme aims to position Dubai as a destination that offers premium healthcare and a high standard of living.

Dr Khaled Abdullah Lootah, public health consultant and head of the Disaster Management Office at the DHA, emphasised that the programme aims to further enhance expertise in the field of disaster medicine and crisis management among Dubai’s government and private hospitals, including medical and technical support staff and nursing personnel.

Dr Lootah revealed that the programme has already commenced by training 100 medical and hospital administrative staff in Dubai in the fields of disaster medicine, with plans to train 1,000 specialised medical and nursing professionals by the end of the current year. DHA also aims to train over 10,000 hospital leaders and healthcare professionals within the next five years. Trainees will receive two accredited certifications from the European Centre for Disaster Medicine and the American College of Surgeons, among other accreditation bodies.

He further explained that the training encompasses six key areas that drive exceptional service in the world’s leading healthcare systems and institutions, including emergency and disaster management, public health incident management, mass casualty incident management, critical case categorisation, critical case transportation, and preparedness for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards.

Dr Adel Al Shamry Al Ajami, CEO of Jaheziya, explained that the programme represents a significant leap in building capacities, readiness, and preparedness for frontline healthcare workers in the government and private healthcare sector.

He noted that the Jaheziya programme was launched through a joint initiative by the Fakhr Al Watan Office and UAE Doctors to develop skills for the frontline defence team and enhance their preparedness in line with the highest international standards.

ALSO READ: