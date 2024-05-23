Dengue fever explained: How virus is transmitted and how UAE residents can stay safe, prevent mosquito bites

As the auspicious occasion draws near, we take a look at the exquisite pieces from leading jewellery brands in the UAE
From using technology to detect and destroy mosquito breeding sites to using human-safe pesticides, the UAE has taken several measures to prevent the spread of dengue fever. Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, told the country’s parliamentary body — the Federal National Council (FNC) — on Wednesday that authorities have eliminated over 400 sites where dengue-causing mosquitoes were found.
In an interview with Khaleej Times earlier, an official from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said a lot of factors have contributed to an increase in mosquito populations in the UAE. These include the record-breaking rains the country received in mid-April, climate change and urbanisation.
In multiple advisories, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) and Emirates Health Services (EHS) have detailed what residents need to know about dengue, how to prevent the illness, what the symptoms are, and when to seek medical help.
Here is all you need to know:
Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. According to the EHS, the virus cannot be transmitted directly from person to person. It spreads when a “female Aedes mosquito bites an infected person and then subsequently bites an uninfected individual, transmitting the virus into their bloodstream”.
The virus is detected through blood tests. Mohap advised residents to consult a doctor if they experience the following symptoms:
There is no specific medicine to treat patients with dengue fever. It is managed with pain medications. EHS advised infected individuals to:
Othaibah Saeed Al Qaydi, director of the Municipal Affairs Department at the climate change ministry, had offered these tips to stay safe:
According to the Mohap, mosquitoes:
ALSO READ:
As the auspicious occasion draws near, we take a look at the exquisite pieces from leading jewellery brands in the UAE
Well-known communication expert Maha Abouelenein on what it takes to thrive in the age of social media
Such platforms help women to re-enter the workforce by equipping them with new-age skills, upskilling, polishing their interviewing skills and revamping their resumes
Jacopo Stecchini and Diletta Ricciardi Durand de la Penne showcase Emirati culture through a series of ventures in collaboration with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority
The essence of Preschool Prep lies in its harnessing the distinctive curiosity of children,
Arab-Canadian public speaking coach and author of The Million Dollar Speaker Maher Elusini on how to make your speech command value for time and money
Not every kid is meant to go to university or college. So, it makes sense to teach them entrepreneurial skills early
The story of a non-resident Bangladeshi family establishing and running the famed perfume company Al Haramain and its successful subsidiaries