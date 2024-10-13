Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon36°C

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Dubai hospitals offer special packages

Early detection and treatment can make a huge difference

Published: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 1:43 PM

Updated: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 1:43 PM

According to World Cancer Research Fund International, breast cancer is the second most common cancer worldwide. It is the number one cancer in women. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and so a number of hospitals are hosting campaigns for screening and raising awareness of the disease.

Iranian Hospital, Dubai, for example, will between October 27 and 31, offer free specialist consultation, a 40 percent discount on mammography, and 20 percent off on genetic testing for breast cancer.


Emirates Hospitals Jumeirah and Emirates Specialty Hospital.meanwhile, are offering their Mammogram Screening Package for Dh250 in October. This package includes a consultation with a doctor and a mammogram.

According to Breastcancer.org, in 2024, approximately 310,720 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, 16 percent of whom will be in women younger than 50 years of age. Also, 56,500 women will be diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).


As for why early detection is important, the American Cancer Society explains that when breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localised stage, the five-year relative survival rate is 99 percent.

