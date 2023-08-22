Partner Content By KT Engage
Breaking ground: Early access to revolutionary ALS Therapy now offered by Mediclinic Parkview Hospital
The therapy aims to slow down the progression of the disease and offer new hope to patients, particularly those with familial ALS
Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Dubai has announced that it has become the first hospital in the UAE to offer Tofersen, a revolutionary therapy for an ultra-rare subset of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Superoxide Dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene mutation-mediated ALS.
Dr Fatmah Al Zahmi, Consultant Neurologist at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Dubai, explains, "ALS is a debilitating neurodegenerative disease that affects thousands of individuals worldwide. SOD1 mutations account for approximately 20 per cent of all familial ALS cases and two per cent of all ALS cases. This medication is designed to bind to SOD1 mRNA, effectively reducing the production of toxic SOD1 protein in motor neurons. By addressing the underlying cause of ALS in this subset, we aim to slow down the progression of the disease and offer new hope to patients, particularly those with familial ALS."
Dr Mohammed Sallam, Pharmacy Manager at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, said: "The therapy received FDA approval for the treatment of ALS secondary to SOD1 mutation on April 25, and was administered on August 17 for the first time in the UAE at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. This approval marks a significant breakthrough in ALS treatment and underscores our commitment to bringing cutting-edge treatments to our patients."
"This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication and unique expertise of our team, led by Dr Fatmah Al Zahmi. Her relentless efforts to understand the underlying cause of ALS in her young patient and explore the most up-to-date treatments have resulted in timely access to this recently FDA-approved breakthrough therapy. Dr Fatmah emphasises that her patients shall always receive the highest standard of care available in the most reputable hospitals worldwide," Dr Sallam added.
David Jelley, hospital director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, said: "We are proud to support such significant advancements in the UAE's healthcare field and this represents a milestone in neurological care in the country. Thanks to the determination of the Mediclinic Parkview Hospital team, we are thrilled to introduce early access to a breakthrough therapy for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), reaffirming our dedication to providing innovative treatments that enhance the quality of life for our patients. Within the framework of Mediclinic Middle East, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital remains resolutely dedicated to advancing the frontiers of medical innovation and providing exceptional patient care."