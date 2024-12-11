Beyond the gym: Mike Thurston on how AI and wearables are shaping peak performance

The fitness industry has seen a revolution with the integration of advanced technologies that help individuals measure and improve their performance. From wearable devices to AI-powered fitness apps, technology is empowering users to track key metrics, set goals, and optimise their workouts like never before.

Wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness bands have become essential tools for monitoring health and fitness. They track metrics like heart rate, steps, calories burned, sleep patterns, and even blood oxygen levels. Devices like the Apple Watch, Fitbit, and Garmin watches also offer features like VO2 max estimation, a crucial metric for understanding cardiovascular fitness.

Applications, on the other hand, personalised insights using artificial intelligence. These apps analyse user data to suggest tailored workouts, monitor progress, and even adjust training plans dynamically. For instance, apps like Whoop focuses on recovery by analysing stress and sleep data to recommend optimal rest periods, among several other key features.

Advanced tools like heart rate variability (HRV) monitors and body composition analyzers offer deeper insights into fitness levels. HRV provides a measure of recovery and stress levels for a comprehensive understanding of physical health.

The ability to quantify fitness performance promotes accountability and helps individuals make data-driven decisions about their health.

But the real question is: Are we over-relying on tech?

This is a topic we highlight in our chat with fitness influencer Mike Thurston. With over a million subscribers on YouTube, Mike is also the founder of THRST, an application that provides its subscribers with tailored fitness tips in order to achieve their dream physique.

In addition to an over-reliance on tech, we discuss high performance and key tech wearables that help us monitor them. Edited excerpts from the interview:

How do you define “high performance” in the context of fitness and everyday life? Has your approach to reaching peak performance evolved over the years?

High performance, to me, is about consistently pushing boundaries, both physically and mentally, to achieve your personal best. In fitness, it’s not just about lifting heavier or running faster; it's about understanding your body and listening to its needs. Over the years, I've evolved from a purely aesthetic focus to a more holistic view that includes recovery, mental health, and sustainable habits. Thanks to wearable fitness tech like WHOOP, which has played a significant role in this journey by providing insights into my recovery and sleep, I am able to optimise my performance sustainably.

Mike Thurston has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube

What role does technology play in optimising your workouts and tracking progress? Are there specific tools or apps you rely on to monitor your performance?

Technology is vital in fitness. It allows us to quantify our efforts and track progress more accurately. I rely heavily on WHOOP to monitor my heart rate variability, sleep, and recovery, which informs my training decisions. This data helps me fine-tune my workouts, ensuring I’m pushing hard when I can and taking a step back when I need to recover.

Can you share how your fitness app has been designed to help users perform at their highest level? What sets it apart from other fitness apps on the market?

My fitness app is built around the fundamental importance of exercise execution and tracking, along with providing an expansive selection of structured programmes designed by myself. We focus on educating the community on how to lift with perfect form, tempo and control, and where possible, hold them accountable so that they consistently complete their sessions week after week. It's like having me as their personal coach but in their pocket at all times. Unlike other apps that may offer generic routines, we emphasise understanding each user's unique needs, allowing them to easily substitute exercises focus on lagging muscle groups and weak point areas. Integrating insights from wearables into the app allows users to connect their training with real-time data on their recovery and performance, creating a more comprehensive approach to high performance.

With so many gadgets and fitness trackers available, how do you determine which tech tools actually contribute to a person’s high performance? Any advice for avoiding “tech overload”?

I believe the key is to focus on tools that provide actionable insights rather than just data for the sake of it. The one I use, for instance, gives me meaningful metrics that help me understand my body's readiness for training. To avoid tech overload, I recommend sticking to a few trusted tools that align with your specific goals and needs. Quality over quantity is crucial in optimising performance.

Mike's THRST app provides tailored fitness programs

In what ways do you see AI or machine learning impacting the future of fitness and personalised training? Are there specific advancements you’re particularly excited about?

AI and machine learning are poised to revolutionise fitness by providing even more personalised training and recovery recommendations. I’m particularly excited about advancements that integrate data from wearables, allowing for real-time adjustments in training programs based on how a user is feeling and recovering. This could lead to breakthroughs in how we approach fitness, making it more effective and accessible.

Do you think the balance between mental well-being and physical fitness is impacted by an over-reliance on tech, or can technology enhance mental resilience?

It’s a double-edged sword. While over-reliance on tech can sometimes lead to anxiety around performance metrics, when used mindfully, technology can enhance mental resilience. The tech I use, for example, provides insights into recovery and sleep, which can help individuals understand when to push harder or more importantly, when to take a step back. This awareness can reduce stress and promote a healthier mindset.

With so many people focused on short-term fitness gains, what advice would you give for building a long-term high-performance mindset?

The key to a long-term high-performance mindset is patience and consistency. Focus on incremental improvements rather than overnight transformations. Emphasising recovery is vital; it's during rest that your body adapts and grows stronger. Remember, high performance is a marathon, not a sprint. Maintaining high performance while balancing multiple responsibilities can be challenging. How do you manage your time and energy across your business ventures, content creation, and personal life? Time management is crucial. I prioritise my tasks and monitor my energy levels. Understanding when I'm at my peak helps me allocate time for business and content creation, while still making time for my personal life and recovery. It's about finding balance and knowing when to push and when to rest. You inspire many to lead healthier, active lives. What or who inspires you to keep pushing your limits? I'm inspired by my community and the individuals I connect with through my platform. The beauty of my career so far has allowed me to train with and meet with some of the most elite athletes on the planet. They inspire me to work harder and push further (both mentally and physically). On a day to day basis, whether it be in the streets, in the gym, or on my travels, I meet many individuals who have seen my content on various platforms. All of them seem genuinely very happy to see me and have nothing but positive things to say. Whether I've inspired them to transform their body, their career, or their life, it motivates me to keep doing what I'm doing so that I can reach even more people. The key to a long-term high-performance mindset is patience and consistency, says Mike What advice would you give to someone just starting their fitness journey and aiming for high performance? Any must-avoid mistakes? My advice would be to start slow and prioritise form over intensity. A common mistake is pushing too hard too soon, which can lead to injury. Also, don't underestimate the importance of recovery. It is good to use tools that can help you understand your bodies better and make informed decisions about your training and rest. If you could develop or invest in any tech advancement for fitness, what would it be and why? I still think nutrition is one of the most personal and complex aspects of health and fitness which many people either don't understand fully or struggle to adhere to. I would love to invest in tech that would tell an individual exactly what they should be eating at specific points during the day, that would allow them to not only function and perform optimally, but also to maximise health, longevity and maintain or achieve their desired body composition and physical appearance. I believe customisation and a tailored approach is the direction we are heading in, for training, nutrition, supplementation, recovery and so on. The health and wellness scene is booming right now and will no doubt continue to do so. As tech and AI develops, I believe we will see some amazing developments and products come onto the scene.