Abu Dhabi: 3-month-old baby on ventilator undergoes complex heart surgery

Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 12:53 PM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 12:56 PM

A three-month-old infant, named Silina, underwent a complex heart surgery in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC). Silina's condition was complex due to symptoms such as shortness, heart failure, and recurrent chest infections requiring mechanical ventilation.

Upon her arrival at SKMC, Silina weighed just 2.3kg and was unable to breathe without the aid of a ventilator. Her symptoms were further complicated by aspiration pneumonia due to choking while feeding, a factor that hindered her ability to gain weight.

She was repeatedly admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). Silina was diagnosed with Transitional Atrioventricular Canal, a complex congenital heart disease.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr Antoine Girgius, Specialist Paediatric Cardiology, and Dr Aleksandr Omelchenko, Specialist Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon, led the surgical team to provide specialised care.

Silina's mother expressed her gratitude to the SKMC medical team saying: "Looking at Silina now, reflecting on the fact that she wouldn't be here if not for the high level of professionalism and expertise at SKMC, I know I made the right choice. I am beyond grateful to all the caregivers who went above and beyond to save my baby's life and return her to my arms, safe, sound, and thriving."