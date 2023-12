$250,000 award announced for nurses around the world; entries now being accepted

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 3:56 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 10:08 PM

In its continued efforts to recognise the contribution of nurses to humanity and the healthcare community, Aster DM Healthcare has announced the third edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. The award invites registered nurses from across the world to apply by submitting nomination of their work on www.asterguardians.com.

Nurses can apply in one Primary and up to two Secondary areas of contribution, namely – Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community service and Research/ Innovation/ Entrepreneurship in Healthcare. The secondary areas of contribution can be optional.

All applications received will follow a stringent review process led by an independent jury and an external advisory firm – Ernst & Young LLP (EY). The Grand Jury, consisting of an independent panel of renowned experts will review the shortlisted applications to select the final top 10 nurses, who will undergo further assessments for the final winner to be determined and announced in the month of May 2024, around International Nurses Day.

In the first edition of the award held in Dubai in May 2022, Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya bagged the award. The second edition received over 52,000 registrations from 202 countries. Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd from the UK, a leading nurse for monogenic diabetes was named the winner on May 12, 2023 and she allocated a part of the $250,000 prize to support global genetic tests for monogenic diabetes patients in need.

