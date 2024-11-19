From military leader to coach: How David Labouchere switched gears to empower others

It was 6am in Hawaii, the sky still dark, and the Zoom connection unsteady. But, even through the flickering screen, the persona of the man I’m interviewing radiates unmistakably. Just the previous night, David Labouchere had crossed the finish line at the Ironman championship, coming in at ninth position, his body still feeling the aftershocks. Yet, here he was, eager to share the message that has now become his life’s mission: advocating for men’s health.

Action absolves anxiety

He was born in the small town of Gloucester in western England. His father was a carpenter, and his mother, a nurse. He enjoyed an idyllic upbringing, blessed by the hard work of his parents. They provided enough that he never felt lacking, and he grew up as a country boy at heart. After completing his education, he initially pursued sports but joined the army at 19, inspired by the honour and duty the profession represented.

Honoured twice by Queen Elizabeth II with an OBE and MBE, David’s distinguished military career saw him lead from the frontlines of South America to Northern Ireland, shaping strategic doctrines that continue to define leadership in the British Armed Forces. He also has a Merit Service Award for serving in the Balkans.

He moved to Dubai in 2010, transitioning to a small business owner after four years in the UAE army. In 2014, he found his true calling in coaching.

An executive coach certified by Gallup, the Association for Coaching, and the ICF, David helps high-powered professionals and emerging entrepreneurs develop strategies to reach their peak potential.

“Coaching has become my life; it’s more than a job—it’s a purpose,” he explains. “Our lives are basically a combination of our mental wellness, which is often ground around communication and community. And in this capitalist world that we live in, it’s about doing good, ethical business, and maintaining values and standards.”

His philosophy is straightforward yet profound: “Action absolves anxiety.” It’s a mantra that resonates deeply, both in his professional work and his advocacy for men’s health, particularly prostate cancer awareness.

Men’s Health

A decade ago, David embraced the gruelling discipline of Ironman triathlons, pushing his body and mind to the edge in a sport that demands total commitment. Ranked in the top 10 globally in his age group, his daily regimen kicks off at 4.30am with desert runs, gym sessions, and open-water swims. “Ironman isn’t just a race; it’s a lifestyle,” David reflects. For him, this journey is about much more than physical endurance; it’s about nurturing community, setting an example of healthy living, and showing others the strength that comes from discipline.

An unexpected encounter on a Dubai beach, however, gave David’s purpose new depth. During a training session, a septuagenarian man named Steve Ashby introduced himself with a shocking confession: “I have stage 4 prostate cancer.” David’s response was simple yet powerful: “What are you going to do about it?” This moment led him to be involved with RISE, an initiative to raise awareness for prostate cancer and create a space for men to speak openly about their health. “Men don’t talk about these issues, even with those closest to them,” David notes. “But when we act, and we talk, action absolves anxiety.”

Through RISE, David and Steve are transforming the conversation on prostate cancer, helping men take control of their health and engage in meaningful support networks. The goal isn’t just awareness but empowerment—giving men the tools and confidence to face challenges head-on.

“Sometimes they can’t even talk to the most important people in their lives, their wives or their family, because there’s a stigma attached to this particular disease. We want to help them overcome that,” he says