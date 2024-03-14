How this Dubai cafe makes childhood dreams come true

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 6:42 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 6:48 PM

To get a birthday cake made like no other for their little one is every parent’s wish and to blow the candles on a gorgeous, themed cake that would be the envy of his or her friends present at the birthday party is every child’s dream. That’s where "Dreamy Delights By Sidra", a picturesque café nestled in a faraway corner of Dubai Hills comes into the scene. This hidden gem, adorned with blinking neon lights and cute affirmations, offers a delightful experience for children and cake enthusiasts. Whether it's a customised birthday cake or simply indulging in sweet treats, this café promises to enchant visitors with its charm and delectable offerings.

Owner of Dreamy Delights Sidra Moied came to Dubai 12 years ago with a dream in her heart. She began this café only at the end of 2022 although she had begun to study culinary arts as a hobby six years ago from ICCA Dubai. “I wanted to bake for my kids’ birthday. I had no plans of opening a café. I remember the first fondant cake I made. It was an animal-themed cake and the joy it gave the kids gave me a new mission. I posted the photos on my social media and I started getting messages and requests from friends to make cakes for their kids. It soon got really overwhelming. I soon began looking for a space and a commercial kitchen. And here I am!”

Sidra’s café offers speciality coffee, all-day breakfast, a variety of croissants, cakes and pastries. But the highlights are the princess and fairy-tale-themed party cakes that seemed to be quite the hit with the little ones. Cafes are usually quiet places for work meetings, so what made Sidra turn her little café into a child’s dreamland?

“When I started designing my café, I knew I wanted to make a place which would be a dream come true for kids,” she says. “You know how we hear stories of unicorns and rainbows, colours, candies, pastels and neons. It’s a combination of a dreamy place like that, blended with some grey walls that make it gender neutral and not over-the-top pink.”

The café’s vibrant milieu made Sidra want to begin events, especially birthdays, within the space. “The interiors are done in a way that the hall is always party-ready; the huge rainbow with a swing and arch walls with themed backgrounds require very less decoration and is very Instagrammable. We have a lot of people celebrating their kids' birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers, gender-reveal parties with us. We don’t have a play area, we offer more activity-based creative parties like cookie decorating, cake decorating, canvas painting, spa parties, princess parties, mascots and entertainers.”

Which has been the most successful party so far in Dreamy Delights? “We really enjoyed the spa parties where young girls were newly exploring the world of pampering and fashion,” she answers. “They really enjoy these parties and it’s a treat for us to watch those smiles and giggles!”

“A spa party in a café with neon rainbows and unicorns? Sign me up,” she says with a twinkle in her eye.

ALSO READ: