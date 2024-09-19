From developing major highways to renewing maritime law: Meet UAE's first female urban planner

Al Malek with the UAE national team in London to champion the country’s successful candidacy for International Maritime Organisation (IMO)

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 9:54 PM

A pioneering figure in the UAE’s maritime sector, Hessa Al Malek's vast career spans various roles in public works and transportation. Currently serving as advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Emirati leader has emerged as an instrumental voice in shaping maritime policies and strategies that promote the sector's growth in the nation and beyond.

As the first female leader in the Middle East's maritime industry, Al Malek’s vision and leadership are driving transformative initiatives that position the UAE as a global maritime hub. She actively advocates the importance of diverse talent, recognising the need for both men and women in a field traditionally dominated by male professionals, to unlock the sector's full potential.

Early years in Ras Al Khaimah

Born and raised in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Malek’s early years were shaped by the challenges of growing up in a less developed Emirate. “Being an educated woman at the time was a bit challenging, especially when I pursued my studies to become an architect,” she recalls. At the time, women required parental approval to pursue the more seemingly challenging fields such as architecture, but Al Malek remained determined to follow her passion.

Initially starting her journey as an architect, she quickly recognised the need for a more hands-on approach. “I later joined the Ministry of Infrastructure, working as a site engineer. This was also a bit difficult, as construction sites were not typically considered safe for women. It was a male-dominated field.”

UAE's first female urban planner

Al Malek's academic journey culminated in a master's degree from the American University of Sharjah, where she became the first female to graduate as an urban and traffic planner in 2005. “As I was the only one with a degree in urban planning, I led the team to understand the needs of local communities,” says Al Malek, recalling the experience that became pivotal in her career, equipping her with the skills necessary to tackle urban development challenges in the UAE during a critical period for the country’s growth.

"We developed these areas into more urbanised spaces, providing services, infrastructure, and job opportunities to transform them from small villages into the foundations of larger cities,” she adds.

Al Malek receives an award

As she transitioned into leadership roles, Al Malek has continued to advocate for women in the workforce. "It was crucial for us to create an environment where women could thrive without compromising their femininity,” she adds. “Our aim has always been to make things easier for future female engineers by advocating for changes, such as switching from the 'monkey-climbing' career ladder to one with handrails to navigate the path.”

Al Malek’s career trajectory continued to ascend as she became the Highway Director, making her the first woman to hold this significant position. "During my tenure, I managed the development of major highways like 311 and 611," she adds, reflecting on her eight years of overseeing critical infrastructure projects.

Later promoted to Undersecretary for Public Works, Al Malek took on the responsibility of managing all government buildings and roads, including hospitals and schools. “Because our leadership knows I enjoy challenges, I was asked to move to the Transportation Authority as Director of Land Transport.”

Al Malek delivering a speech at COP28 UAE

Discovering the maritime sector

It was during her tenure at the Transportation Authority that Al Malek’s interest in the maritime sector began to flourish. “I saw it as a promising field with vast opportunities,” she adds. Recognising the potential for growth, she recalls boldly approaching the Minister to express her desire to explore opportunities in maritime affairs. “He was surprised and said, 'But you don’t know anything about maritime!' I replied, 'None of us knew anything about it initially, but I believe it needs to be explored.'”

Her tenacity paid off, as she embarked on what was intended to be a six-month trial in the maritime sector. “But I never left. Since 2014, I’ve been leading the maritime sector,” says Al Malek, whose leadership has become instrumental in shaping maritime policies, positioning the UAE as a key player in the global landscape.

Transforming legislation

With its strategic location along major shipping routes, the UAE has established itself as a vital hub for maritime activities in the region. One of Al Malek’s most significant achievements in the sector has been the renewal of maritime law, which had been in place since 1982.

“Now, we have a new maritime law, and we’ve became a member of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO),” she beams with pride. “This shows that the UAE is now highly regarded in the maritime sector. Everyone believes in us and recognises that we can lead many initiatives that benefit the entire global maritime community. I'm really proud of this.”

Advocating for women in maritime

Reflecting on her experiences, Al Malek acknowledges the transformation of the UAE's landscape over the years. “When I first started, it was rare to see a female engineer on construction sites. Now, it’s still rare to find women in leadership roles in the maritime sector."