From aromatherapy to choosing soothing colours, 4 ways to give your bedroom a 'facelift'

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 7:01 PM

We live in an age of overstimulation and digital overload, and while we all try not to bring stress back with us, it’s not always easy to leave the day behind. Who hasn’t found oneself working at the dining table, or dashing off a quick mail while watching Netflix at night?

But if there’s one place where stress doesn’t belong, it’s your bedroom.

Your bedroom should be a sanctuary, designed to let you cut yourself off from the world and enjoy a few quiet hours of peace and rejuvenation. Whether you’re renting, sharing an apartment with a room-mate, or living in your own home, there are some simple ways to turn your bedroom into a place of peace.

Declutter your space

Even if you manage to turn off your screens, your room can have an impact on your mental wellbeing. It’s hard to relax when you’re surrounded by reminders of tasks that you haven’t yet completed. As much as possible avoid screen use in your bedroom, especially your phone. If you really do need to use a phone prior to sleep then introduce blue light blocking screen protector or eye glasses. Decluttering and cleaning will help you feel in control and will clear out both visual and mental space.

If you’re short on time (or patience), tidy just the spaces you can see. Make your bed, tidy your dressing table, dust the bedside tables, and put away those clothes that have been lying around. If you have more time, you could rearrange your furniture, organise more efficient storage, and throw away or pack up anything that you’re not going to use soon.

Choose soothing colours and materials

Your bedroom should look and feel comfortable to you, and choosing a soothing colour palette has a big part to play.

“Our customers come to us for our calm neutrals,” says a spokesperson of RocketLinen, a luxury bedding brand in Dubai. “In fact, our bedding sets are available in three colours: classic whites, soft beige, and light grey. And while our customers love the solid colours, they also appreciate the thick, yet breathable pure cotton that we use in our pillows, duvet covers, and bedsheets.”

Nature, light, and air

Think about how to improve the quality of light and air in your room. You should be able to block out light when you sleep, but bring in enough light during the day. Look for thinner curtains for the day, and thicker curtains or blinds for the night.

If you usually use just the bright overhead lights in your room, it can be harder to relax. Look for softer bedside lights, place a lamp behind that armchair in the corner to create a cosy nook for reading time.

A red night light is advisable if you prefer not to fall asleep in complete darkness. Consider adding elements from nature to your bedroom to create a spa-like environment. A pretty indoor plant, stone décor pieces, or fabrics like jute will reduce stress .

Play with aromatherapy

Essential oils are a great way to help destress. Scents like lavender or clary sage are generally found to be soothing, but you may also try lemongrass or vanilla. Experiment with a trial kit before investing in larger bottles of essential oils.

Scented candles are an easy way to begin your aromatherapy journey, but if you’re nervous about open flames indoors, look for bedlinen sprays, electric diffusers, or simply add a few drops of your favourite oil to a bowl of water, and place it on your bedside table for a pleasing mild fragrance.

Your bedroom should tempt you into following your wellness routine. If you like to meditate or do some light stretching when you wake up, set up a corner to do it. If you want to drink more water, place a lidded decanter on your dressing table.

“Good sleep hygiene is one of the most effective ways to manage stress better,” says Claudine Gillard, Certified Sleep Therapist and Founder of Sweet Dreams Sleep Consultants in Dubai. “We know children need a bedtime routine, but research proves that establishing a routine helps adults get a better night of sleep too.”

Choose simple habits that make you feel soothed and relaxed, and that are easy to replicate every day. For example, taking a hot shower before bedtime, performing a skincare routine, drinking a cup of chamomile tea, or spending a few quiet minutes with a gratitude journal can help you prepare for a good night.

Khot is a brand strategist at www.rocketLinen.com

wknd@khaleejtimes.com