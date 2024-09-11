Why UAE’s new favourite brunch trend combines painting and dining

‘Design & Dine’ brunches can be found across UAE

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 10:16 AM Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 10:22 AM

In a city known for its grandeur and innovation, it’s no surprise that Dubai has given rise to a unique trend—art-themed brunches. These events have become more than just a meal; they’re a canvas for creativity, socialising, and self-expression.

Spearheaded by talented artists like Ekaterina Molostova and Gemma Gallagher, art brunches in Dubai offer a refreshing escape from the typical brunch scene, where guests indulge not only in fine food but also in their artistic flair.

The art and the artist

Ekaterina, a Russian artist curating popular art brunches in Dubai, moved to the city four years ago with the dream of becoming a full-time artist. Born in a small town in Russia, Ekaterina’s journey to artistry was anything but straightforward. She pursued a degree in electrical engineering but found her true passion when she began teaching art at a local community centre in the Netherlands.

"It’s incredibly rewarding to see the spark in people's eyes when they realise they can create something beautiful," says Ekaterina Molostova, Russian artist

“Art has always been part of my life,” Ekaterina shares. “But it wasn’t until I moved to Dubai and started private art classes that I realised how much I craved a community of like-minded people.” This realisation led to her creating art-themed brunches, designed to connect people through creativity.

Gemma Gallagher, an Irish artist and founder of the renowned ‘Design & Dine’ brunches, shares a similar passion for connecting people through art.

Having relocated to Dubai in 2014, Gemma’s journey to teaching art began after a career as a professional artist in London. “Art was always my form of therapy growing up,” she reflects. “I wanted to bring that same joy and fulfilment to others, especially adults who may have disconnected from their creative side.”

"The popularity of art-themed brunches has soared thanks to the fun, social, and interactive nature of the events," says Gemma Gallagher, an Irish artist and founder of ‘Design & Dine’ brunches

A new trend in brunch culture

For many, Dubai’s brunch culture is synonymous with lavish buffets and extravagant dining experiences. However, this new wave of creativity is cutting through the clutter, with art-themed brunches offering a space for people to connect and express themselves.

When Gemma founded Design & Dine in 2015, her vision was to make attending a painting workshop as common as going to a spin class or yoga studio. Fast forward to 2024, that vision is coming to life. “Today, there’s a vibrant variety of painting workshops across the UAE, each offering its own unique twist on the concept," she says.

These events have grown in popularity for their ability to merge socialising with self-expression. “The popularity of art-themed brunches has soared thanks to the fun, social, and interactive nature of the events. Word spread quickly throughout the UAE that you can enjoy a brunch while learning to paint—even with no prior experience,” Gemma adds.

“If you’re looking for new ways to spend the weekend that don’t revolve around trying out new food or grabbing drinks, this can feel like a more wholesome way to enjoy your free time,” says Ekaterina. “It's a great way to spend time with friends and loved ones, or even go solo date and meet new people.”

A creative haven for all

Both Ekaterina and Gemma emphasise that their events are designed to be welcoming for everyone, regardless of artistic skill. “About 80 per cent of the people who attend my brunches are beginners,” Ekaterina mentions. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the spark in their eyes when they realise they can create something beautiful. Some even discover a new hobby and continue painting at home.”

To this, Gemma adds, “Many adults lose touch with creating art after childhood. Often, they were told in school that they “weren’t good at art” or believe they aren’t creative. I believe all humans are inherently creative, and with the right guidance and environment, we can rediscover that creativity."

This sense of discovery is echoed by the guests who attend. Maryam Noor, a 23-year-old Pakistani art brunch attendee, describes her first experience as “super chill and perfect for beginners.” She admits that the combination of food and art was what initially drew her in. “It felt like a great community event, and I got to meet new people. The creative atmosphere made it feel like an experience, not just your usual brunch.”

Therapeutic getaway

For Gemma, the key to success has been creating an environment that’s both fun and approachable. “People often come to my events sceptical of their own abilities, but they leave amazed at what they’ve created,” she says. “Many tell me how therapeutic the painting process was, and I love hearing that some have even made new friends.”

The calming influence of art is one of the key draws for many attendees. Zeenath Javeria, a 29-year-old from India, found that attending Ekaterina’s brunches offered her a form of therapy. "Those few hours are like therapy for me to get away from the stress and anxiety throughout the week," she added. The social aspect also plays a role, as these events offer a way to meet new people and build connections, particularly for those who might be new to the city.

Community building