What's in your child's school lunch box?

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 6:46 PM

Are you struggling with sneaking vegetables into your kids’ lunch boxes? Out of ideas for how to keep them interested in the food you are sending over? Try these three cool recipes that are sure to tip the odds in your favour.

NO BAKE ENERGY BALLS

This is a good source of protein, fibre and Omega-3.

Home made vegan energy protein balls

Serving Size: 15 pieces

Preparation Time: 10-15 min

Ingredients:

½ cup Earth Goods coconut flakes

1 cup Earth Goods gluten free organic rolled oats

½ cup Earth Goods natural & organic almond butter (no added sugar/ no salt)

1 Tbsp. of Earth Goods Chia seeds

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (optional)

1/3 cup Earth Goods blue agave syrup

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method:

1. Stir all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly combined.

2. Cover the bowl and chill in the refrigerator for half an hour.

3. Roll into small balls (about 1 inch in diameter) and let them settle for another half an hour in the refrigerator

4. Serve cool.

SUPER GREEN PANCAKES

One way to get your child to enjoy green food is by preparing these delicious green pancakes.

These spinach pancakes taste just like regular pancakes but have an extra dollop of nutrition.

Healthy green spinach pancakes

Preparation Time: 10-15 min

Wet ingredients:

1/2 -1 cup fresh spinach or baby spinach

2 Earth Goods organic brown eggs

1 Tablespoon Earth Goods coconut extra virgin oil

½ cup Greek or plain yoghurt

¼ cup Earth Goods organic full fat cow milk

2-3 tbsp Earth Goods blue agave syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

Dry ingredients:

¼ cup of Earth Goods gluten free rolled oats

1 cup of Earth Goods pancake mix

1 teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of Earth Goods fine sea salt

¼ tsp of cinnamon powder optional

½ cup of fresh mixed berries, or 1 small ripe banana, mashed (optional)

Method:

1. Blend the wet ingredients together in a high powered blender until very smooth and frothy.

2. In another bowl combine pancake mix, rolled oats, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt.

4. Mix dry ingredients with the green mixture. Add milk if the batter is too thick.

4. Add the berries or the banana and mix gently.

5. Pour batter in ¼ cup portions onto hot greased pan. Cook until golden on both sides. Note: Try not to make them too thick.

6. Serve warm with toppings of your choice.

VEGETABLE PENNE BOLOGNESE