UAE: Saudi pilot turned chef after eating brother's bland food; now runs award-winning restaurant

Frustrated with his brother's healthy but bland cooking when studying aviation in Canada, young Abdulrahman Alsowailem decided to 'create tasty food' by making his own burgers. This paved the way for establishing Riyadh's 'Best Steakhouse'.

His brother focused on cooking protein-rich food, not necessarily good-tasting meals. "As long as they were healthy, he was happy; he didn't care what it tasted like, which frustrated me," recalled the 29-year-old co-founder of Marble - an award-winning steakhouse in central Riyadh. His restaurant journey started as a simple burgers and steaks pop-up stand at his school in April 2018.

"After making my first burger in 2014, I dug deep into meat and started buying meat as a whole (piece) and then exploring with different cuts."

While flying an Airbus 320 for the Saudi commercial airline Flynas, Alsowailem took the opportunity to explore the world’s cuisines to inspire his cooking.

“I worked as a pilot for three years. The idea was to fly and try food around the world, so wherever I travelled, I tried different cuisines because obviously the way food is prepared differs from region to region.”

Travelling across continents between India, Europe and the US, Alsowailem said he tried to “mix between being a pilot and a chef”; “and I guess I made into that, because I started my food business while I was still flying.”

While training as a pilot and flying between cities across the US, Alsowailem prioritised discovering the best dining spots in each destination, immersing himself in a diverse culinary journey.

“I was lucky enough to meet many nice chefs, who provided me with the gastronomical information I needed and guided me to their regions’ best spices.”

His journey as a chef began in 2018 at an event hosted by his former school, Al-Rowad International. Working from a small wooden stall, his burgers and steak dishes quickly became a hit. Following the success of his second pop-up at a winter festival and 20 more local events, word spread about his delicious creations.

The success of his dishes paved the way for the launch of Marble, a high-quality restaurant he co-founded with Meshal Alakeel in 2019. Explaining the concept behind the name, he said 'marble' symbolises 'high quality,' whether in reference to marble furniture or the marbling in meat—those fine streaks of intramuscular fat that enhance flavour, tenderness, and overall quality.

Marble was crowned Best Steakhouse in Fact Dining Awards Riyadh and named one of the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants for three consecutive years. It was ranked number 30 in 2022, climbed to 23 in 2023 and ascended to 22 last year. Speaking to Khaleej Times a day before the 2025 awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi, he said he tries to introduce new specialized seasonal menus every year, which he believes has been developing Marble’s ranking.

"This year we introduced the winter menu with interesting new techniques and recipes, involving several kinds of meat – while minimising wastage. "The excess meat we have from trimming, we don't throw it away, we use it (for other dishes)." Many of Alsowailem's food innovations were also influenced by his own heritage. He once tried a date pudding with tempura fried dates at a local Saudi restaurant, which inspired him to create his Arabic coffee gelato with crispy dates dessert. "In Saudi, especially on Fridays, everybody has coffee with dates, so instead of having them the traditional way we switched it into a coffee gelato with tempura dates," he explained. Now a full-time chef and business owner, he says what he misses the most from his former pilot days is "flying for food".