UAE: Have you tried these outdoor breakfast spots by the beach?

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 10:35 PM

There's something magical about starting your day with an outdoor breakfast by the beach. Indulge in an experience that blends the beauty of nature with delicious flavours, all set against the stunning backdrop of the beach.

Boardwalk

The Boardwalk offers a pleasurable breakfast menu beside Dubai Creek. The menu includes dishes such as avocado hummus with pomegranate seeds, cheese croissants resembling simit bread, eggs poached shakshuka-style and other options. This morning meal is available on weekends from 11:30am to 1pm at Dh98 per person for the fixed menu. You can add unlimited mimosas for an extra Dh98. Drive to Dubai Creek Resort in Deira to give a tasty start to your day.

Bungalo34:

The restaurant Bungalo34 is located below the homes at Nikki Beach on Pearl Jumeirah Island, providing beautiful scenery for open-air breakfasts. Their menu, inspired by Mediterranean cuisine, has dishes like scrambled eggs in Greek style with roasted peppers, feta cheese, and crushed tomatoes, as well as classic choices like lobster benedict and a three-cheese souffle omelette. They are open every day from 9am to 11:30am at Pearl Jumeirah Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Jumeirah 1.

French Riviera:

Transport yourself to a leisurely summer holiday vibe at this beachfront breakfast spot reminiscent of the French Riviera. Enjoy classic breakfast dishes like omelettes, scrambled eggs, avocado toast, and more. Open daily from 7am to 11am at Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah.

Jones the Grocer at West Beach:

Jones is renowned as one of the best places for breakfast in Palm West Beach. They specialise in traditional English breakfasts that are beloved by locals and visitors alike. Their signature plate includes eggs cooked on sourdough bread accompanied by beef sausages, beef bacon, sautéed mushrooms, baby spinach, vine tomatoes, and homemade hash browns. You can stop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner since they're open daily from 7:30am until midnight.

Koko Bay:

Set on the sands of Palm West Beach, this bar with Bali influences has grown into a sought-after spot since it first opened its doors. Savour breakfast straight on the beach, selecting from morning favourites like an Asian omelette with kai pad krawpow and custard buns, a traditional English breakfast, brioche French toast, Koko nut pancakes drizzled with lemongrass-steeped maple syrup, and the Amazonica acai bowl. They're open from late morning through late evening on weekdays, with longer hours on weekends.

The Byron Bathers Club:

Situated at Al Manhal Building, Shoreline 4 on Palm Jumeirah, The Byron Bathers Club is a trendy, family-friendly breakfast place that is well-liked for its tasty beachside food. They focus on seafood and have an excellent weekend breakfast menu with classic Australian favourites including eggs made to order, crab omelette, and acai bowls. They are open from morning through late evening during the week and have longer hours on weekends.

SAN Beach:

This fashionable restaurant perched on Palm West Beach creates an elegant atmosphere with refined music fitting its upmarket vibes. Treat yourself to an extravagant breakfast with freshly baked croissants, muffins, French toast, and a Nutella-inspired cake, ideal for a lavish beach day. Their menu also offers açai bowls, eggs, and breakfast cocktails. Open from 9:00am to 12:00am on weekdays, with longer hours on weekends extending to 1:00 am.

