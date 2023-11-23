UAE: Got 'malunggay'? Try Filipinos' favourite chicken 'tinola' dish; here's a recipe

The rules one must keep in mind before setting off for a weekend of fun, far away
As Filipinos declared their love for the humble malunggay (moringa leaves) in a viral Khaleej Times story, an interesting dish cropped up in online conversations.
Dozens of Pinoy Netizens have said malunggay, a superfood packed with nutrients, is a staple ingredient in their favourite chicken dish called tinola.
Tinola is a famous Filipino soup served with — of course — rice. It has become controversial a couple of years ago, when some haters took to Twitter and described it as the most boring dish that should just be called "chicken with water".
Among Filipinos in the UAE, however, its popularity hasn't waned. They instantly remembered the soup when talk about malunggay hit their news feeds.
They said they proudly serve it to other nationalities, too. And non-Filipinos who have had a taste, loved it.
Got some malunggay in your backyard or has your Filipino angel picked some for you? Try making tinola.
Ingredients
Process
