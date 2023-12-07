UAE: Emirati restaurant in Abu Dhabi bags prestigious Michelin star

Photos: Supplied

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 8:30 PM

Erth, an Emirati restaurant operating in the heart of Abu Dhabi, has won the coveted star, as this year’s Michelin Guide 2024 was revealed.

Also, Talea by Antonio Guida, Hakkasan and 99 Sushi Bar retained the stars gained during last year’s inaugural guide for their high-quality cooking.

Michelin Guide was launched in Abu Dhabi last year, and the recommended restaurants have been verified by the Guide’s famously anonymous inspectors. As per the Guide, the diversity of the culinary scene in Abu Dhabi is impressive, with 21 different types of cuisine.

“Our inspectors continue to be impressed by the dynamism of Abu Dhabi and the sheer variety of cuisines on offer,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said during the ceremony held at Louvre Abu Dhabi Park.

Erth, meaning ‘legacy’, sits in the shadow of the historic Qasr Al Hosn and is a beautifully designed property. The ingredients at the Emirati-inspired restaurant are sourced locally in collaboration with farms from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Hatta, and all around the Emirates.

“Our newest recipient of a Michelin Star, Erth restaurant, sums up the city so well, as it offers a truly unique experience inspired by the beauty and traditions of the region,” Poullennec pointed out.

Meanwhile, two restaurants received a Bib Gourmand distinction for their good food at moderate prices, bringing the total to six as four establishments retained their honours from last year.

Al Mrzab, known for its Emirati cuisine, and Oii, renowned for its Mediterranean dishes, won the Bib Gourmand award. These two restaurants join the four who were awarded a Bib Gourmand in last year’s inaugural edition of the guide: Almayass, Beirut Sur Mer, Otoro and ťazal.

A total of nine eateries were added to the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi this year: Erth, Ray’s Grill, Yadoo’s House, Mate, Jose by Pizarro, Terra, Kopitiam by Chandy’s, Al Farah and Les Dangereux. The cuisines range from Spanish to Malaysian, Argentinean to Emirati.

Guide Special Awards

There were three recipients of the Michelin Special Awards.

Chandran Thanggaraja from Restaurant Kopitiam by Chandy’s won the Service Award. Chandran is one of the owners of the restaurant that prides itself on its authentic, Malaysian cuisine.

“What makes dining here special – other than the great cooking – is the service. Everyone is genuinely welcoming and friendly; they know the dishes well and are happy to make recommendations,” according to the Guide.

Restaurant Les Dangereux owned by James Soo Young Kim received the Opening of the Year Award.

“It is hard not to notice this spacious restaurant at the western end of Mamsha Al Saadiyat. But it is not only the good looks that impress – the delectable dishes are equally memorable,” the Guide noted.

Rigers Cuka from Oii won the Young Chef Award.

“Our inspectors thoroughly enjoyed their visits to Oii. Our Young Chef award this year recognizes not just a chef with a great talent for cooking, but one with managerial skills well beyond his years,” the Guide underlined.

List of Michelin-star restaurants

Erth (Emirati cuisine)

99 Sushi Bar (Japanese contemporary)

Hakkasan (Chinese)

Talea by Antonio Guida (Italian)

Bib Gourmand

Al Mrzab (Emirati)

Almayass (Lebanese)

Beirut Sur Mer (Lebanese)

Otoro (Japanese contemporary)

Oii (Mediterranean)

Tazal (Mediterranean)

