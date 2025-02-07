Spice Klub Dubai launches new menu

This is Indian veg 2.0. Spice Klub, a Mumbai import, has launched a new menu – traditional vegetarian fare but with a twist. Think an add-on of molecular gastronomy. Highlights include masala pav with air pav, a reimagined version of Mumbai’s iconic street food; the dahi wada tart, a playful take on the classic yogurt-based dish; and the gajar halwa macaron, a dessert that beautifully blends Indian flavours with French pastry techniques. For those who prefer comforting classics, dishes like palak paneer and paneer chole are also available, providing a perfect balance of authenticity and creativity.

“Our goal at Spice Klub is to give guests a dining experience that makes them excited to come back,” said Kashyap Sajnani, Managing Director, Spice Klub. “We want every visit to be special, and we’re committed to providing exceptional quality and creativity in everything we do. Looking ahead, we are also planning to expand with a cloud kitchen and explore pop-up events in different parts of Dubai.”

Try the tasting menu at the Al Mankhool hotspot for Dh111.