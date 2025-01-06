Simple and fun — Chef Pierre Gagnaire's guiding principle on food

Chef Pierre Gagnaire

“Food should be simple, and fun.”

This straightforward thought drives legendary three-star Michelin chef Pierre Gagnaire, who was in Dubai recently at his signature restaurant, Pierre’s TT, at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, where he hosted a special New Year’s Eve and exclusive dining engagements for select guests.

Reminiscencing on his venture, Gagnaire recalled how when he first opened the restaurant 16 years ago, Dubai was a very different place. “The city was still new, with vast spaces that felt empty. Today, Dubai has evolved into a dynamic global hub of culture, energy, and business, it’s a place where people from all over the world come to work, live, and explore,” he told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Born in 1950 in Apinac, France, Gagnaire began his summer training in Paul Bocuse’s restaurant om 1965. In 1976, after two years spent working and discovering the world, particularly the new world, he returned to the “Clos Fleury”, the restaurant run by his father near Saint Etienne which already has a Michelin star. He retained the Michelin star the next year, the first of many accolades.

In 1981, he decided to go solo and opened a restaurant in the centre of Saint Etienne and received a Michelin star in 1982, and went on to create a global culinary empire. He is also the author of several books.

Lobster at Pierre's TT

Pierre’s TT has seen significant growth year on year, with more visitors coming to Dubai. “However, while growth is exciting, it also brings its own set of challenges. My primary focus has always been to maintain the highest level of quality and ensuring that standard doesn’t slip is an ongoing challenge,” Gagnaire said.

As a chef, Gagnaire stresses on his responsibility not only to deliver outstanding dishes but also to create a truly memorable dining experience, one that creates emotion for his guests. “It’s a delicate balance, but we strive every day to provide excellence through our carefully crafted menu and unparalleled service,” he added. Quality remains Gagnaire’s utmost priority, as he seeks to ensure that each project he works on reaches its full potential before he looks to expand. “It’s not about opening new locations for the sake of growth, it’s about delivering an experience that speaks for itself. I believe that great food and a unique atmosphere are the foundation of any successful venture, and I want my cooking and the experiences we offer to be the real focus of what we do,” he added. Pierre’s TT has seen significant growth year on year, with more visitors coming to Dubai. When it comes to fine dining, Gagnaire believes that the trend is moving away from the traditional notion of it being purely about the food. True fine dining is becoming rarer as more people are seeking experiences that engage all their senses, not just their taste buds. They come for the atmosphere, the service, and the overall experience, with the food being just one element of the entire journey, he said. “In 2025, I anticipate that fine dining will evolve into something even more experiential, where the focus is on delivering a holistic approach to dining. At Pierre’s TT, our mission is to offer honest and authentic experiences. It’s about offering something fun, approachable, and delicious without being pretentious,” he added.

Gagnaire remains deeply committed to sustainability. “We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with our owner, Mr. Al Futtaim, who shares our passion for making a positive impact. We’re working together with a dedicated team to create an environment where sustainability is a part of our daily practices. We aim to build a story around sustainability that feels authentic and long-lasting, rather than just a trend. At Pierre’s TT, we prioritise the use of local produce, ensuring that we reduce our carbon footprint and support the local economy. Sustainability is at the heart of what we do, and it’s something we continuously work to improve as we grow,” Gagnaire said.