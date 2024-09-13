Sheikh Hamdan teams up with viral Dubai chocolate brand for an exclusive new flavour

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 10:39 PM Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 10:47 PM

Dubai-based chocolate brand, FIX, has been setting the Internet on fire with its unique flavours and viral appeal. Known for combining innovative, Middle Eastern-inspired ingredients like pistachios and kunafa with high-quality chocolate, the 'viral Dubai chocolate' has quickly captured the hearts and taste buds of chocolate lovers worldwide.

Now, FIX has reached a remarkable new milestone—an exclusive collaboration with none other than the Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Just a few hours ago, Sheikh Hamdan showcased this unique collaboration by sharing a photo of the special chocolate box on his Instagram Stories, tagging @fixdessertchocolatier. Now, the brand's official Instagram handle has confirmed the surprise collaboration, expressing the founder's excitement and humility.

Photo: Instagram/@faz3

A royal collaboration

In a heartfelt announcement, Sarah Hamouda, the founder of FIX, shared the exciting news of this unprecedented partnership. After months of meticulous development, the brand has crafted a 'one-of-a-kind chocolate flavour tailored to Sheikh Hamdan’s personal taste and love for a special ingredient, Halawt, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert that adds a rich, nostalgic twist to the creation.

Halawt, also known as Halawat in some variants, is the general term for a group of sugary, sweet treats that are popular in Middle Eastern cuisines. It is frequently used to refer to a variety of pastries produced using sugar, almonds, flour, semolina, and other ingredients, with a touch of rose water, cardamom, or saffron used to enhance the flavours.

Sarah expressed her deep sense of pride and gratitude through a recent Instagram post, saying, “FIX is deeply honoured to have crafted a one and only flavour in collaboration with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, tailored for personal taste and for the love of the special ingredient that involves Halawt.”

Much to the dismay of chocolate lovers, this exclusive flavour, a testament to the brand's creative spirit and Sheikh Hamdan's innovative flair, will not be available for sale, making it a truly unique collaboration.

A taste of Dubai dreams

In the caption accompanying the head-turning announcement, the founder also reflected on the unpredictability of life, acknowledging that hard work, passion, and hope have enabled her and the FIX team to reach heights they never could have imagined.

The collaboration with Sheikh Hamdan marks not just a personal achievement but also recognition of FIX’s role as a symbol (in dessert form!) of Dubai’s ever-evolving culture. “At FIX, we have always strived to represent the city of Dubai with pride as its original viral chocolate,” Sarah wrote, encapsulating the brand’s mission to innovate and inspire.

"To receive such recognition and support from His Highness fuels our passion to keep innovating and pushing the boundaries of creativity with irreplaceable FIX experiences,” she added.

FIX’s creativity and dedication to representing the city have resonated with people across the globe, making it not only a favourite in the world of gourmet chocolates but also a cultural symbol, popularised by the hashtag #ViralDubaiChocolate.

Dubai's viral pistachio kunafa chocolate

The chocolate brand, which began as a small, viral sensation, has now etched its name alongside royalty—an achievement that speaks to both its entrepreneurial spirit and the love for the city that inspired its journey.