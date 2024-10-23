Shanghai Me brings the flavors of 1920s Shanghai to Dubai

Nestled in the heart of DIFC, Shanghai Me masterfully blends Pan-Asian culinary traditions with Art Deco elegance, offering a refined yet relaxed escape from the city’s fast pace. Designed by architect Michele Bönan, the restaurant is both a culinary and visual delight. You feel as though you've entered 1920s Shanghai because of the stylish interiors — think velvet scarlet hues, speakeasy-style lighting, and lush greenery.

The evening began with a playful nod to the Chinese zodiac as we explored the beverage menu. Your zodiac sign determines a custom mocktail — I was matched with the "Dragon," which didn’t disappoint.

For appetizers, the yellowtail carpaccio with black truffle stood out, with delicate slices of fish enriched by the earthy truffle, setting the stage for what was to come. The kunafa shrimp maki was another standout, a fusion of rich flavours wrapped in crispy perfection.

As for the mains, the chicken kung pao with cashew nuts offered a hearty balance of textures and flavours, but the true star of the night was the braised beef short ribs, Shanghai-style. Tender, succulent, and deeply flavourful, this dish was a winner, leaving a lasting impression long after the meal ended.

The experience wrapped up with a giant fortune cookie that read: "Real gold fears no fire." It felt like the perfect metaphor for the evening- bold, luxurious, and memorable. To make this month extra special, Shanghai Me is offering a PINKtober menu from October 20th to 27th, supporting breast cancer awareness through the Pink Caravan initiative. A great way to dine with purpose while savouring exquisite flavours.