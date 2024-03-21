Try these easy-to-make Ramadan recipes at home

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 2:40 PM
Last updated: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 2:41 PM
Chicken Mussakan
INGREDIENTS
Chicken Whole - 1200gms
Onions - 500gms
Garlic - 20gms
Carrot - 100gms
Celery - 80gms
Pine seed - 20gms
Bay leaves - 1
Salt- to taste
Black pepper- to taste
Cumin powder - 15gms
Sumac powder - 100gms
Olive oil - 80ml
Saj bread - 4pieces
METHOD
1) Place a heavy pan for cooking the whole chicken and pour in water, carrots, celery, and a pinch of salt.
2) Meanwhile, wash the chicken thoroughly and place it in boiling water, allowing it to cook.
3) Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the boiling water and let it cool to room temperature. After it has cooled, shred the chicken and set it aside.
4) Next, heat the pan and add the olive oil. Sauté the onions until they turn golden brown.
5) Now, add the sumac powder, cumin powder, salt, and black pepper powder to the pan. Mix well, then add the shredded chicken and cook over low heat.
6) Once the chicken is cooked, place it in saj bread, roll it up, then grill it on a griddle. Cut it into small pieces before serving.
7) Optionally, top it with some toasted pine nuts.
Lamb Shank
INGREDIENTS
Lamb Shank - 200gms
Rice basmati - 100gms
Lamb minced - 50gms
Greenpeas - 25gms
Onion - 50gms
Garlic - 20gms
Tomato paste - 30gms
Salt - to taste
Black pepper powder - to taste
7 Spices (Altahi Spices) - 20
Corn oil - 40ml
Dry lemon - 1
Bay leaves - 1
Cardamam - 4
Coriander powder - 15gms
METHOD
Lamb Shank
1) Clean the lamb shank and pat it dry.
2) Next, prepare the marinade by mixing tomato paste, coriander powder, Altahi powder, salt, and pepper powder.
3) Gently apply the marinade to the lamb shank and refrigerate overnight.
4) The following day, cook the lamb shank in the oven for about 90 minutes at a low temperature. It's recommended to set the oven to 160°C.
5) Once the lamb shank is cooked to tenderness, remove it from the oven and set it aside using a hot holder.
Rice
1) Wash the rice 2 to 3 times and soak it in water for about 20 minutes.
2) Heat a pan and add corn oil. Then, add dry lemon, bay leaves, cardamom, onion, and garlic. Sauté until the onion turns golden brown.
3) Now, add the minced lamb and mix well until any excess water evaporates.
4) Next, add the Altahi spices, salt, and black pepper to taste, and mix thoroughly..
5) Pour the measured water into the pan and bring it to a boil. Then, add the strained rice.
6) Cook over high heat for about 3 minutes, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot with aluminum foil or a lid and cook for 10 to 15 minutes.
7) Once it's ready, serve with lamb shank.
Rice Pudding
INGREDIENTS
Rice Egyptian - 50gms
Milk - 200ml
Rose water - 10ml
Sugar - 80gms
Corn flour - 20gms
Pistachio - 15gms
Cream - 80ml
METHOD
1) Wash the rice 3 to 4 times, then cook it until it's halfway done.
2) Bring milk to a boil, add cream, and the partially cooked rice. Cook on low heat for about 10 minutes.
3) Meanwhile, mix the cornflour with a small quantity of water, then add it to the rice mixture and mix well.
4) Continue cooking over low heat for another 10 minutes.
5) Once it reaches a thick consistency, add the rose water and mix thoroughly.
6) Transfer the cooked pudding to a glass bowl and allow it to cool.
7) Serve garnished with crushed pistachios.
Recipes courtesy Ahmad Al Shamali, Sous Chef, Grand Millennium Business Bay
