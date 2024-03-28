Popular Indian food blogger without a stomach passes away

Natasha Diddee

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

Popular Indian food blogger Natasha Diddee, known online as 'The Gutless Foodie', passed away on March 24, leaving a lasting impact on the culinary world with her passion for home-cooked delights.

Despite facing formidable health concerns, Natasha's zing for sharing her gastronomic adventures with her Instagram community remained undiminished. Tragically, her journey came to a poignant end, and the news was shared by her husband with her Instagram followers.

He wrote: "It is with great pain and sorrow that I am forced to announce the sad and heartbreaking passing of my wife Natasha Diddee, aka The Gutless Foodie.

"The Instagram account @thegutlessfoodie will be kept alive and open since I know her posts and stories inspires a lot of people and many of her followers frequently come back for her recipes and the published content continues to serve as a source of inspiration for many."

Her fans paid condolences and followers flooded the comments section. One follower wrote: "This is so sad to hear. I'm just an ordinary follower, and she always made me smile. Shown such courage and authenticity as she dealt with all the challenges in her. I'm so sorry to her mom, her brother and her husband. I know it must be a warm homecoming with her dad, who she seemed to absolutely adore."

Another wrote: "She was among the few of those who replied to queries by ordinary folks like us. The way she treated her house helps, Deepo, was worth emulating. I'm sorry for your loss. May she be at peace."

A fan commented: “Oh my god. I am so sorry to hear this. Used to follow her account from her early days and used to really admire her work. Please accept my condolences.”

Feeding without stomach

The 50-year-old was a Pune-based food blogger who shared delectable recipes on Instagram despite having had to surgically have her stomach removed (gastrectomy) due to a tumour in 2012.

In an interview with Khaleej Times in 2020, Natasha spoke about how being a "gutless" chef made her stand out in an endless sea of food bloggers. "I think I'm very blessed for losing my stomach," she said. "It's given me such a story, which my life wouldn't have had otherwise. That's how I look at it. I really believe in making the best of whatever situation you have because that is your situation."

Following the gastrectomy, her digestive system was rerouted to bypass the stomach. Surviving without a stomach requires lifestyle adjustments and continuous medical management. She had to adhere to strict dietary guidelines and eat tiny portions at intervals.

Because her food goes directly from the food pipe to the intestine, Natasha went through a severe form of dumping syndrome (which included weakness and abdominal discomfort if she ate too fast. She couldn't eat anything too heavy either.

She explained to KT reporter: "I can't finish a full chicken breast in one meal. So, I'll eat half, then feel greedy in an hour and eat the other half."

The self-confessed foodie, she ate everything but had to avoid things that didn't sit well with her system. "I can't digest red meat or simple carbs. But I love rice and potatoes, so I'll have them once in a while. I usually don't feel good afterwards. I can't enjoy cooked cheese either, so pizza and risotto are out too."

Despite grappling with her prolonged illness, she transformed adversity into opportunity, carving out a distinct identity by delving deeper into her love for homemade cuisine.

Last post

The blogger's last post was on August 28, 2023, where she bared her heart to the followers and spoke about battling alcoholism and seeking intervention. She sought help for depression and emerged as a resilient individual, proudly embracing the title of a recovering alcoholic.

She had also undergone third shoulder surgery but remained steadfast in her passion for cooking, finding solace and joy in preparing meals for her cherished ones. Through her candid reflections, she aspired to impart valuable lessons and inspire others on their paths of self-discovery and recovery.

May 'The Gutless Foodie' now spice up the heaven, serving good, clean and simple home-cooked food.

