Popular cheese brand widens appeal with new cookbook

Chef Heyam Adelhadi, Executive Chef of Bel Groupe.

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 4:24 PM

In terms of popularity, Kiri products have garnered immense love in the Middle East. Kiri is often used in making cheesecakes and is commonly stuffed in Sambusak during Ramadan. “People in this region love cooking with Kiri,” said Chef Heyam Adelhadi, Executive Chef of Bel Groupe.

Excerpts from an interview:

What are some of Bel’s top selling products?

Boursin, with its unique taste, is also very popular in the region as an epicurean cheese. Additionally, La Vache Qui Rit, also known as Laughing Cow, is a favorite among both kids and adults in this region.

Shed light on your upcoming book, and who is this meant for?

This book celebrates the launch of our latest addition to the Kiri Professional line, the Kiri Professional Soft Cream Cheese, 1.5kg tub. With a selection of 10 recipes spanning savory and sweet creations, each dish showcases the incredible adaptability of Kiri Professional Soft Cream Cheese in both Levantine and French fusion cuisines.

Drawing on my passion for blending Oriental flavors with French culinary techniques, I’ve infused each recipe with innovative touches. From the Biryani Risotto to the Musakhan Focaccia, every dish reflects not only my culinary flair but also the modernity that Kiri Professional Soft Cream Cheese brings to the table.

For the dessert section, I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with Chef Elias Abou Diwan, Executive Chef at Pachi, to create exquisite sweet treats that complement the savory offerings beautifully.

This book is a testament to the versatility and creativity that Kiri Professional Cream Cheese inspires in kitchens, whether you’re a seasoned professional or a budding chef eager to explore new culinary horizons.

What does your role as Executive chef at Bel entail, particularly with the Kiri Professional side of the business? I primarily work within the Out-of-Home segment. You will often find me at various HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) events across the Middle East, where I interact with professional chefs and restaurant owners to showcase the versatility of Kiri Professional products. My role includes conducting numerous workshops for chefs, helping them understand how to incorporate Kiri into their menus effectively. I serve as the primary point of contact for chefs, addressing any questions or concerns they may have about the product and providing guidance on its optimal use. Additionally, I develop recipes featuring Kiri Professional for various restaurants across the Middle East. While I do participate in marketing-related activities occasionally, my core responsibilities lie in business development and recipe creation. I also work closely with the R&D team to offer culinary solutions and develop new products, ensuring that Kiri Professional continues to meet the high standards and innovative needs of the culinary industry. What are some of your upcoming launches? We have something exciting in store: a new global collaboration with a renowned chef. Additionally, there are a few more products in the pipeline.

On an international level, we are striving to adopt sustainable solutions from sourcing to packaging. Additionally, we are expanding our CSR initiatives in the region.