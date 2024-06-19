Legendary London burger joint opens at Dubai's Boxpark

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 2:46 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 2:47 PM

Get ready, Dubai! Patty&Bun, the renowned burger joint that started as a cosy nook in London’s Marylebone and became a city-wide sensation, has finally found a permanent home at Jumeirah’s Boxpark. Prepare for a no-nonsense, mouth-watering burger experience featuring thick, juicy, and beefy patties – the hallmark of Patty&Bun.

Founded by Joe Grossman after a burger-fuelled road trip across the US, Patty&Bun’s secret lies in their thick, juicy patties made from dry-aged, grass-fed beef from the UK, all nestled in their signature brioche buns.

After building a following with two delivery-only kitchens in Hessa and Mirdiff and popping up at various concerts and events across the UAE, Patty&Bun is now serving their full, iconic menu from the Boxpark truck. Enjoy legendary favourites like the “Ari Gold” Cheeseburger and the “Jose Jose” Chilli Cheese Burger. Plus, Patty&Bun is spicing things up with a Dubai exclusive: PFC – Patty's Fried Chicken Strips, available in hot or not! Don’t miss out on their hand-cut, double-fried chips and outrageously decadent milkshakes, including the Pavlova milkshake. And for those who love bite-sized delights, they’re rolling out new sliders!

Operating from noon until midnight, Patty&Bun's Boxpark truck offers more than just a meal; it’s a complete burger experience, the Patty way. Whether you’re car hopping, taking away, or grabbing a roadside table, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and dig into the ‘Pink and Juicy’ goodness Dubai has been waiting for.