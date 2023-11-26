Introducing Askim: A culinary expedition through Levantine delights

Askim, a new restaurant specialising in Levantine cuisine, recently opened its doors in Downtown Dubai. Translated to 'love' in Turkish, Askim promises to be the ideal destination for a romantic and flavou

rful escapade this season! Meticulously crafted to embody opulence and warmth, Askim promises an immersive experience that caters to the most discerning palates.

Nestled in the heart of the city, Askim captivates guests from the moment they step inside. A masterclass in design, the interior exudes modern romantic elegance. From sumptuous textiles to the specially curated art work and all the way to bespoke lighting, each element converges to create an enchanting retreat, where delectable cuisine and romantic ambiance seamlessly intertwine

The culinary journey at Askim is a celebration of the Levantine region, with a menu that pays homage to the rich flavors of both Syrian and Turkish cuisines. Guests can expect a symphony of tastes and textures, meticulously curated by the team of seasoned chefs. Whether it's the soul-warming flavors of Syrian dishes or the intricate spices of Turkish cuisine, each dish is a testament to the diverse and exquisite culinary heritage of the Levant.

"We are thrilled to bring Askim to Downtown Dubai," said Mr. Maher Mouhajer, CEO. "Our goal is to create a space where diners can enjoy exquisite dishes as they immerse themselves in the cultural tapestry of our food. Askim is more than a restaurant; it's a journey through the heart and soul of Syria and Turkey."

“The menu showcases an array of dishes, from mouthwatering kebabs to sumptuous mezes, and refreshing salads. Each dish is crafted with care and passion, using the finest ingredients to ensure an authentic and unforgettable dining experience, all with a touch of love. Signature dishes that are a must-try at Askim include: Kebbeh Msalwakat, Askim Hummus and Meat with chestnut rice.

Askim has open doors and invites food enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and those seeking a taste of the Levant to celebrate the grand opening. And embark on a culinary adventure where every bite is a story and every moment celebrates the rich culture of Syria and Turkey.

With the highest quality of ingredients and the subtle luxe vibes, Askim Restaurant promises the best prices for their scrumptious menu, so customers are able to enjoy the experience whole-heartedly. We can't wait to share the love with you at Askim!

For reservations and inquiries, please contact 04 266 7099 and 050 982 8302.